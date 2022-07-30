Times have changed, and the way lessons are taught in Kern County schools has definitely changed too.
Dusty old chalkboards have been replaced by whiteboards with digital, touch-screen displays. The Chromebook laptop is standard issue, like the Trapper Keeper days of old.
And just like everything else, even Google Classroom is somehow becoming even more mobile, with some teachers giving lessons on the move.
While technology can be used to create space from personal connections, escape reality or otherwise avoid traditional human interaction, Kern County teachers have found a number of ways to use tech to build relationships that encourage learning and exploration with their students.
“The biggest change that we’ve seen is student engagement,” said Aaron Resendez, superintendent of McFarland Unified School District. “These days, the classroom teacher is competing with so many media sources, with all these different technological pieces, whether it’s what’s happening on the phone, whether it’s social media, etc. As much as we want to focus on the bedrock, the reading, writing, arithmetic — we cannot do that at the expense of neglecting how we engage students. And that’s a challenge.”
However, most educators will tell you that challenges also bring learning opportunities.
“There’s a lot of creative ways to utilize technology so students feel like they’re part of something, and it engages them,” he added.
And locally, part of the learning process, in high school and in K-8 classrooms, is teaching children and teens skills that they need to be successful in a world that increasingly relies on technology.
For the Fruitvale School District, Jasmine Bassilious, the director of instructional services, noted that her K-8 district offers 17 electives, many of them technology-based. Those include computer science, computer coding and even an engineering class that incorporates a 3-D printer.
There are so many opportunities it creates a good problem, she added, noting students are only allowed one elective at that level, and they sometimes have a hard time choosing. Another popular choice for junior high students is a forensic science course that appeals to would-be medical students — options that just did not exist a generation ago. The technology related offerings are also part of an effort to prepare students for courses they will offered once they move from junior high to high school, Bassilious added.
At the high school level, West High Principal Megan Gregor excitedly talks about how she’s seen the use of technology grow and expand throughout the Kern High School District.
“And we have that because we know that high levels of student engagement lead to high levels of learning,” Gregor said. “And really it’s used as an instructional tool to engage students, and so that all students can learn at high levels.”
For some, the features of the new technologies might sound like they’re from the next “Back to the Future” movie. Offerings include the new HoverCam Pilot digital podium and virtual reality headsets.
Both pieces of equipment offer great engagement opportunities for students and teachers, Gregor said.
Gone are the days when a teacher would stand at the chalkboard at the front of the class for a traditional lecture, a style that might have made it harder for some students to hear, see or interact with the lesson.
With the new mobile podiums, teachers can walk around and connect with students more easily while also communicating with everyone in real time, because anything written on the digital podium can be projected to a digital screen or the students’ Chromebooks.
Tony Richardson, principal of Paul L. Cato Middle School in the Bakersfield City School District, said the incorporation of technology in the classroom is not only great for teaching students in ways they’re comfortable with, it’s also a great opportunity to teach them how to be responsible with it.
“I think the No. 1 thing, honestly, when it comes to tech in the classroom … it's about teaching kids how to use the technology correctly,” Richardson said. “It's teaching students the correct way to use it, teaching them digital citizenship and teaching them how to use the device for creation rather than just, you know, consumption of … social media or whatever.”
And at the end of the day, the most important part of the classroom experience hasn’t changed, Resendez said.
Regardless of the tools, or even the content, the most important part of the classroom experience is the connections teachers build with their students.
And as several educators pointed out, if the huge reliance on technology over the last two years taught us anything, it’s that the passion for learning and academic exploration that can be cultivated in a classroom isn’t easy to simulate at home, regardless of the tools or technology available.
Resendez said the expression was an old cliche, but it’s out there because it’s still true: “Kids don't care what you know until they know that you care,” he said. “And it's true. You can have brilliant instructors. But if kids don't feel like you care about them, then they will tune you out.”
