Now through Jan. 1: HolidayLights at CALM, drive-thru experience from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every night except Christmas Day. Passenger vehicles will take a mile-long path to see animated light displays. The entrance is on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps. Buy tickets online at calmzoo.org or Vallitix.com. $30 per vehicle if purchased in advance; discounts for CALM members and military.
Now through Jan. 1: Bakersfield Christmas Town, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Walk-thru and drive-thru options available. Drive-thru entrance is by Sam Lynn Ballpark inside Pioneer Village. Reservations are not required; get tickets at info@christmastown.net. Call 661-345-1675.
Now through Jan. 2: Kern County Teen Challenge presents "Christmas at Roberts Lane," 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, closed Christmas Day. 301. E. Roberts Lane. A drive-thru Christmas experience with lights, decor, holiday treats and Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers. Place orders for tamales, homemade salsa, churros, homemade dumplings, fresh popped kettle corn and drinks at eventbrite.com.
Dec. 2: Bakersfield Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., in-person event following the usual downtown parade route beginning at 22nd and L streets. The theme is "Christmas Movies, the Sequel."
Dec. 3: Shafter Lions fifth annual Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Parade starts on James Street, proceeds right on California Avenue, left on Munzer Street, left on Central Avenue, left on James Street, right on California Avenue and ends at the Shafter Veterans Hall parking lot.
Dec. 4: Tehachapi Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m., downtown Tehachapi. It's sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The theme is "Holly Jolly Christmas." The parade is followed by the lighting of the city Christmas tree at the Tehachapi Depot.
Dec. 3 and 4: 31st annual Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour, a self-guided tour of three beautifully decorated homes. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Assistance League Bakersfield's philanthropic programs serving local children. Tickets are available at the Bargain Box Thrift Store at 1924 Q St. and Victoria's, Sugar Daddy's, The Patio Place and Baby Me Simply Me.
Dec. 4: Mayor's Ball. The event to benefit CityServe is sold out.
Dec. 9: Delano Chamber of Commerce "Miracle on Main Street" Christmas Parade. Contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce office at 661-725-2518.
Dec. 11 and 12: The Nutcracker, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. axs.com.
Dec. 13: Taft Christmas Parade, 6 to 8 p.m. Taft’s 76th annual Christmas Parade will be held on Center Street from 8th Street to 2nd Street. Float entry forms the Taft District Chamber of Commerce are available at 400 Kern St.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day
