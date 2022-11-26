This time of year schedules are often packed with parties — whether it's a big company party or a small gathering with loved ones.
If you're on the hook to bring some snacks to the festivities, take some ideas from the "Guild House Revised Cookbook," featuring recipes for many of the dishes served at the volunteer-run restaurant in downtown Bakersfield.
Cheddar carousel
1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 cup strawberry preserves
Combine all ingredients except strawberry preserves and mix well. Put into ring mold. Chill thoroughly. (Mixture will form together when chilled.)
Remove from mold and fill the center with preserves. Serve with crackers or small pumpernickel bread slices.
Mini blue cheese souffles
Pinch of rosemary leaves, chopped fine
Brush wonton skins on both sides with butter. Place in mini-muffin pan with edges ruffled. In a food processor, mix the remaining ingredients. Place into formed cups with a spoon or pastry bag. Bake at 350 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes. Makes 24 souffles.
Rum nuts
Melt butter in frying pan; spread nuts in the butter. Saute slowly, stirring often until lightly browned. Stir in rum, simmer for one minute. Add soy sauce, salt and Tabasco then stir. Cool on paper towels.
Spinach balls with mustard sauce
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen spinach, thawed
2 cups herb stuffing mix, chopped
1 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
4 small green onions, finely chopped
Dash of nutmeg, finely grated
Combine spinach, stuffing mix, Parmesan cheese, butter, green onions, eggs, nutmeg and garlic powder. Mix well. Shape into one-inch balls. Cover and refrigerate or freeze until ready to bake. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Serve with mustard sauce.
Combine mustard and vinegar in a small bowl. Cover and let stand at room temperature for four hours. mix sugar and egg yolk in small saucepan. Add mustard-vinegar mixture and cook over low heat, stirring constantly until slightly thickened. Cover and chill.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
