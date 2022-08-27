Sept. 1: Anuhea, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200, $20, ticketweb.com
Sept. 1: Guitar Masters with Black Market Trust, 7 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $45, buckowens.com
Sept. 2: Bad Bunny DJ Night, 9 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $8, ticketweb.com
Sept. 2: Miller Duval, 8 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 2-3: "The Phantom of the Melodrama," 7 p.m., Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, 661-587-3377
Sept. 2-3, 8-10: "Shrek The Musical," meal at 6:30 p.m., Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
Sept. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30: "Heathers," The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., prices TBA, esonline.org
Sept. 2-4, 9-11, 16-17: "On the Razzle," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $25 (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
Sept. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25: "Tuck Everlasting," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St., $40, https://ovationrepertorytheatre.thundertix.com/
Sept. 3: Santana Greatest Hits Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $35-$260, eventbrite.com
Sept. 3: Tab Benoit with J.D. Simo, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St., prices TBA, call 661-325-1982
Sept. 3: Water Tower, 8 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 4: Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Committee Classic Car Show, 11 a.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., free to attend
Sept. 4: Quebradita Time, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $60-$95, axs.com
Sept. 7: Melvins, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $25, ticketweb.com
Sept. 7: Nate Antwine, 7 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 9: In Cahoots, 8 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 10: Bakersfield Village Fest, 6 p.m., Kern Pioneer Village, 3801 Chester Ave., $95-$125, eventbrite.com
Sept. 10: Bobby Best, 8 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 10: September Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m., The Villas at Scenic River, 4015 Scenic River Lane, free to attend
Sept. 10-11: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., adults $20-$55, kids $10-$28, axs.com
Sept. 15: Fan Halen (Van Halen Tribute), 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
Sept. 16: Zane Lamprey Comedy Tour, 8 p.m., Crusader Brewing Company, 5880 District Blvd. Ste. 18, $29-$44, eventbrite.com
Sept. 16: Steve Treviño, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $32-$42, axs.com
Sept. 16: American Mile with Joe Peters and the All Cash Band, 8 p.m. (free show with The Rivals begins at 6 p.m.), Pour House Bar and Grill, 4041 Fruitvale Ave., prices TBA
Sept. 16: T.S.O.L. with Toxic Energy/Infirmities/With Liberty/Rabid Assault, 7:30 p.m., Great Change Brewing, 4200 Resnik Ct., $22, ticketweb.com
Sept. 16-18, 23-25, 30: "My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, 661-587-3377
Sept. 17: Erounder Comedy Presents Comedy Hypnosis with Justin Tranz, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane Ste. 7, $20, eventbrite.com
Sept. 17: Morris Day and the Time with Mary Jane Girls, 4 p.m., Stramler Park, 4007 Chester Ave., $57-$85, moonshineme.net
Sept. 17: Second Annual Car Show, 11 a.m., Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy in Arvin, free to attend
Sept. 17: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $20.50-$66, axs.com
Sept. 17: UB40 with special guests The Original Wailers, 7 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Hwy., $45-$85, axs.com
Sept. 17: Wax and ¡Mayday! Do America Tour, 7:30 p.m., The Tower Venue, 1200 Truxtun Ave., $20-$300, eventbrite.com
Sept. 17: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $15-$95, axs.com
Sept. 21: Hunter Hayes, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 21: Mark Normand, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $29.50-$39.50, eventbrite.com
Sept. 22: Hoffmann Hospice's Voices of Inspiration, 6:45 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $250-$300, showclix.com
Sept. 22: Kal Marks, 8 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., free to attend
Sept. 22: Russell Dickerson, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 22-25: Kern River Rock n Blues Fest, various times, Frandy Park Campground (among other locations), 11252 Kernville Roa. in Kernville, $20-$65, bpt.me
Sept. 23: A Hawaiian Luau, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Country Club, 4200 Country Club Drive, $150, eventbrite.com
Sept. 23: Intocable: Modus Operandi, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $49.50-$99.50, axs.com
Sept. 23: Ohio Players + The Emotions, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept 23-25, 30: "Follies," meal at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
Sept. 24: Culturafest, 1 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., free to attend, register at eventbrite.com
Sept. 24: Sommore, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $30-$55, axs.com
Sept. 24: 2022 Bakersfield Walk like MADD + Dash, 8 a.m., The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy., register or donate at walklikemadd.org
Sept. 24: Temblorfest 7, all day, Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, free to attend
Sept. 24: X Ambassadors, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 25: Bakersfield Local Launch, 5:30 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $10, eventbrite.com
Sept. 25: Chase Petra, The Downsides, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $12, ticketweb.com
Sept. 25: Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 26: 24K Magic! Tribute to Bruno Mars, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 27: Phil Wickham, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 28: Ashley McBryde, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 28: Justice the Mystic, 7 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
Sept. 29: Dylan Scott, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 29: Holy Smoke BBQ, delivery begins at 5:30 p.m., drive-thru and in-person dining at 6 p.m., Garces Memorial High School, 2800 Loma Linda Drive, $50, garces.org
Sept. 29: Pitbull (with special guest Sean Paul), 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $29.95-$499.95, axs.com
Sept. 30: Ginuwine, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 . St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 30: Jon Ranger, 8 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., free to attend
