Sept. 1
Richard Villa, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $25-$70, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Sugar: The Nu-metal Party Wake Up, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $15-$20, ticketweb.com.
Sept. 5
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Sept. 7
Melt Banana, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $15-$17, ticketweb.com.
Sept. 8
Aaron Weber, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Sept. 9
Jason Cheny, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $23-$70, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Triston Marez, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $17-$20, ticketweb.com.
Sept. 12
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Sept. 14
Journey Tribute / Escape, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $40-$45, bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Rick Springfield, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $40-$145, axs.com.
Sept. 15
Jelly Roll, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $40-$500, axs.com.
Martin Amini, 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $25-$70, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, Sold out.
Sept. 16
The Fab Four performs The Beatles' "Rubber Soul,” 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $27-$55, axs.com.
Sept. 19
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Sept. 20-Oct. 1
Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., Monday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 3 - 11 p.m., Saturdays, noon-11 p.m., Sundays, noon-10 p.m., Fair admission: Adults $12, Seniors (62 and better) $9, Children (6-12) $5, Children (5 and under) Free
Sept 20
Rodney Atkins, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 21
Brian McKnight, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 22
Jessica Michelle Singleton, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $35-$65, axs.com.
Blue Öyster Cult, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 23
Queen Nation, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 24
La Mafia, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 25
Mitchell Tenpenny, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 26
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Cory Asbury, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 27
38 Special, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 28
Christian Nodal, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $39-$169, axs.com.
Chase Rice, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 29
Sister Sledge, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Sept. 30
West Coast Taco & Beer Festival, 3-10 p.m., Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave., eventbrite.com.
WWE NXT No Mercy, 4:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $20-$250, axs.com.
Mento Buru, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Blues Traveler, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., free with admission to fair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.