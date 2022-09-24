Oct. 1-2, 7-8 & 13-15: "Follies," meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1913 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com.

Oct. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30: "My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $16-$27, 661-587-3377.