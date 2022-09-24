Oct. 1-2, 7-8 & 13-15: "Follies," meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1913 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com.
Oct. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 & 28-30: "My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $16-$27, 661-587-3377.
Oct. 1: Kern County 999 Foundation Officer Down Ride, 9 a.m., Original Roadhouse Grill, 8490 Rosedale Highway, $24-$35, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 1: Oktoberfest, 5:30 p.m., Junior League of Bakersfield, 1928 19th St., $75, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 2: Paramore, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $60-$2900, axs.com.
Oct. 7: Próxima Parada, The Charities, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $12, ticketweb.com.
Oct. 7-9 & 14-16: "Einstein: A Stage Portrait," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St., $15-$25, bmtstars.com.
Oct. 8: Running with the Angels 5K Color Run, 7 a.m., Kaiser Permanente Sports Village Park, 9001 Ashe Road, $20-$45, register at runsignup.com.
Oct. 8: Bakersfield Soul Food Fest, 3 p.m., Kern County Shrine Club, 700 S. P St., $10-$85, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 8: Greetings from Bakersfield Stand-up Comedy Show, 6 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-50, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 8: Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: Opening Night, 6:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $22-$55, axs.com.
Oct. 8: Diamonds & Denim, with Matt Stell, 7 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens' Blvd., $95-$140, buckowens.com.
Oct. 8: Ian Edwards, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $25-$40, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 8: Gloria Trevi, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $55-$300, axs.com.
Oct. 11: Willie Nelson & Family, 7:30 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway, $51-$146, axs.com.
Oct. 11: Guitar Masters with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7:30 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $65, buckowens.com.
Oct. 13: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $39-$135, axs.com.
Oct. 13: Metalachi, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $18, ticketweb.com.
Oct. 14-16: Greek Food Festival, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave., $5 admission (free admission for children under 12), bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.com.
Oct. 14-16, 21-23 & 27-29: "Shakespeare in Love," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St., $20-$40, ovationrepertorytheatre.thundertix.com.
Oct. 14: Boots in the Park Country Music Party, 4 p.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 114 S. P St., $49-$149, kerncountyfair.com.
Oct. 15: Wine Women & Shoes, 1 p.m., League of Dreams, private residence, individual tickets $125, tables of eight start at $1,000, ourleagueofdreams.ejoinme.org.
Oct. 15: Cen Cals Truck Takeover, 2 p.m., Kern County Raceway Park, 13500 Raceway Blvd., Tupman, $40, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 15: An Evening with an American Hero, 6 p.m., Wounded Heroes Fund, 3121 Standard St., individual tickets $125, tables of eight start at $1,500, tickettailor.com.
Oct. 15: Chelsea Handler, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $49-$240, axs.com.
Oct. 17: Bobby Tomberline and Tess Frizzell, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $20-$25, allevents.in.
Oct. 20: Roots and Boots Tour, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $53-$84, axs.com.
Oct. 21-22 & 28-29: "Lost Girl," The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., $15-$65, esonline.org.
Oct. 21: Cody Johnson, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $40-$200, axs.com.
Oct. 21: Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m., Speakeasy Bar & Grill, 7900 Downing Ave., $15, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 22: Bakersfield Buddy Walk, 9 a.m., Beach Park, 3400 21st St., $25-$65, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 22: Bakersfield BrunchFest, 11 a.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $60-$125, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 22: Party in the Garden, 6 p.m., The Gardens at Mill Creek, 712 19th St., $85, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 27: Lamont Weedpatch Fall Harvest Festival, 5 p.m., David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St., Lamont, free to attend, facebook.com/events.
Oct. 28: Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin IV, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$30, axs.com.
Oct. 28-30: Billy Elliot the Musical, meal at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com.
Oct. 29: CASA Superhero Run, 7:45 a.m., The Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Highway, $25-$45, runsignup.com.
Oct. 29: Halloween Car Show, 10 a.m., Crest Bar & Grill, 5025 Wible Road, free to attend, allevents.in.
Oct. 29: Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition, trick-or-treating at 4 p.m., movie begins 6:30 p.m., The Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, free to attend.
Oct. 29: Murder Mystery Dinner, 5 p.m., Guild House, 1905 18th St., $75, 661-399-0344 or sscrivner@bak.rr.com.
Oct. 30: Monster Mash Dash 5k, 9 a.m., The Park at Riverwalk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy., $25-$45, runsignup.com
Oct. 30 & 31: Safe Halloween, 5 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $5-$10, eventbrite.com.
