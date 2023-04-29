May 1
Cults and Classics: "Teen Wolf," 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
May 2
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
May 4
Special Screening: "Spaceballs," 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com.
May 5
10th Annual Cinco de Mayo Pachanga, 5 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, buckowens.vbotickets.com.
Cinco De Mayo Showcase, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7, $20-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Cinco De Mayo live music, 9 p.m., Jerry's Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., free.
May 6
Bakersfield Relay for Life 2023, 9 a.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S P St.
KCAS Streets of Bakersfield, 10 a.m., Kern County Animal Services, 3951 Fruitvale Ave.
Concert for the Causes: Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m., Kern County Raceway Park, 13500 Raceway Blvd., $60-$150, tickettailor.com.
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: Berlioz and Rodrigo, 6:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $15-$55, axs.com.
Mad Caddies, 7 p.m., Great Change Brewing, 4200 Resnik Ct., $22, ticketweb.com.
Matamoska, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $15, ticketweb.com.
Dylan Scott, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $30-$45, axs.com.
Roy Rogers, 7 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St.; for ticket information, call 661-325-1982.
May 9
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
May 12
Flix: "Pig,” 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com.
May 13
Bakersfield Car Show, 10 a.m., Kern County Raceway Park, 13500 Raceway Blvd., $25, californiacreaming.com.
Bakersfield Kidsfest 2023, 11 a.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave, $5-$10, bakersfieldkidsfest.com.
Rodrigo Torres, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7, $20-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
May 15
Cults and Classics: "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
May 16
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
May 18
Harland Williams, 7:30 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $25-$50, eventbrite.com.
Evil Woman, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$45, axs.com.
May 19
Battle of the Badges, 5:30 p.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S P St. $30-$50, https://www.bakersfieldpal.org.
Dr. Cesar Lozano, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $35-$100, axs.com.
May 20
Bakersfield Pueblo Fest 2023, 4 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave, $40-$60, eventbrite.com.
Bakasfield Blaze: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and more, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $49-$569, axs.com.
Nick Swardson, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $31-$52, axs.com.
Alex Reymundo, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7, $25-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
May 23
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
May 24
Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival, 12 p.m. (until May 29), Buena Vista Lake, 13601 Ironbark Rd, $444+, tixr.com.
May 25
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $10-$926, axs.com.
May 26
Flix: “Brian and Charles,” 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com.
May 27
Grupo Arriesgado, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $59-$159, axs.com.
La India Yuridia, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $59-$159, axs.com.
May 30
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
