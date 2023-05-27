June 1
Concerts by the Fountain: Multi-Genre Hits with TCB Music, 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave., free.
June 2
Winona Forever, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $15, ticketweb.com.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $38-$98, axs.com.
The Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $12-$15, eventbrite.com.
Movies in the Park: "Minions Rise of Guru," movie starts at dusk, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road, free.
June 3
Street Nights Festival, 4 to 10 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $45-$79, eventbrite.com.
Paul Cauthen, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $23-$33, axs.com.
June 4
Bakersfield Hot Fudge Sundae Run, 8 a.m., The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway, $40, runsignup.com.
The Exploited with Total Chaos, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $30, ticketweb.com.
Ohgeesy: GW2 Tour, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $27-$34, axs.com.
June 6
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
June 8
Concerts by the Fountain: Jazz Fusion with The Jay Smith Group, 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave, free.
June 9
Movies in the Park: "Inside Out," movie starts at dusk, Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive, free.
June 10
Music on the Mountain Festival, noon to 8 p.m., KDC Ranch, Tehachapi Woodford-Tehachapi Road and Golden Hills Boulevard, $45-$55, eventbrite.com.
June 11
A La Ritz Brunch DRAG Extravaganza, 11 a.m., Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $15-$105, eventbrite.com.
Third annual Bakersfield Music Awards, 4 to 11 p.m., Iron Lilly Venue, 424 24th St., $40-$100, eventbrite.com.
June 13
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
June 15
Concerts by the Fountain: Blue-Eyed Soul Under the Stars with Jon Ranger and his band, 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave., free.
June 16
Movies in the Park: "The Lion King," movie starts at dusk, Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Road, free.
Fourth annual LGBTQIA Pride: Fairytale Summer Nights, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Pelezzio Reception Venue, 1901 Chester Ave., $10-$15, eventbrite.com.
June 17
Juneteenth Festival 2023, 2 to 7 p.m., Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road, free.
June 20
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Central Valley Veteran Film Fest 2023, 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., free.
June 22
Concerts by the Fountain: All Your Favorites with Last Call, 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave., free.
Boston Tribute/Rock and Roll Band, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com.
June 23
Marca Registrada, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $49-$230, axs.com.
June 24
Science Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Buena Vista Museum, 2018 Chester Ave.
The Faithfull: tribute to Pearl Jam, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $12, ticketweb.com.
June 27
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
June 29
Concerts by the Fountain: AlPeace Through Oldies with Thee Majestics, 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace Bakersfield, 9000 Ming Ave., free.
June 30
Metalachi, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $18, ticketweb.com.
