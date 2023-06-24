July 1
Grandma Chicken Porch Festival 2, 4 p.m., 26501 Columbia Way, Tehachapi, $25, Venmo or PayPal at leeleemb@msn.com or call Leana @ 805-758-8902.
Night at the Nile, 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $10-$15, axs.com.
Bad Bunny Party, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $8-$12, ticketweb.com.
July 4
Independence Day festivities around Kern County.
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
July 5
Aaron Watson: Roughneck Roadshow Tour, 8 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, $35-$45, buckowens.com/tickets.
July 7
Peso Pluma, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $129-$1,500, axs.com.
Taylor Swift Night with DJ Blade Trip, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $10-$12, ticketweb.com.
Jon "PolarBear" Gonzalez, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $25-$70, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Wind Wolves Preserve: Summer Night Hike, 8 p.m., Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 Hwy 166, free but reservations required at wildlandsconservancy.org.
July 8
Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound, 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $20-$50, axs.com.
Ali Macofsky, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
The Weeknd Night, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $8-$12, ticketweb.com.
July 9
Summer Movie Series: "Hercules," 1 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
July 11
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
July 13
Guitar Masters Presents: Daniel Champagne, 7 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, $45, buckowens.com/tickets.
Bee Gee’s Tribute / Bee Gee’s Gold, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $45-$50, bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
July 14
Ken Flores, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $22-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
July 15
Monster Jam 2023, 1 p.m. or 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $20-$67, axs.com.
Distinguished Young Women of California Class of 2024 Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $20-$30, axs.com.
Jessie Johnson, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $23-$70, thewellcomedyclub.com.
July 16
Monster Jam 2023, 1 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $20-$67, axs.com.
Orion Levine, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $15-$40, thewellcomedyclub.com.
July 18
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
July 20
Magdalene Hope's 2nd Annual Pink & Blue Gala, 5:30 p.m., Stockdale Country Club, 7001 Stockdale Hwy., $150-$5,000, eventbrite.com.
July 21
Willie Barcena, 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $40-$100, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$55, axs.com.
El Fantasma, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $49-$600, axs.com.
July 22
Brit Floyd, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $36-$191, axs.com.
Arise Roots, 8:45 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $16-$18, ticketweb.com.
July 23
Summer Movie Series: "The Emperor's New Groove," 1 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
July 25
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
July 28
The Cure vs. The Smiths vs Depeche Mode DJ Night, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $8-$10, ticketweb.com.
July 29
¡Viva Mexico! con Mariachi Los Camperos, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$65, axs.com.
Wind Wolves Preserve: Summer Night Hike, 8 p.m., Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 Hwy 166, free but reservations required at wildlandsconservancy.org.
We Are Young: 2010s Night with DJ Blade Trip, 9 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $10-$12, ticketweb.com.
