July 1: Bakersfield Local Launch, 6 to 10:30 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $10-$12, livemusiccity.com
July 1-2: 34th annual One-Act Festival, 8 p.m. Bakersfield Community Theatre, 2400 S. Chester Ave., $16-$20, bakersfieldcommunitytheatre.square.site
July 1-2, 8-9: "The Play That Goes Wrong," 8 p.m., The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., $10-$65, esonline.org
July 1-3: "Wrinkles: The 55+ Musical Revue," meal at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (with student discounts), bmtstars.com
July 2: Stars and Stripes Fireworks Extravaganza, 9:15 p.m., Engineer Point at Lake Isabella, off Barlow Road, free
July 2: Summer Movie Series: "The Little Mermaid," noon, Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
July 2: Taft Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Celebration, 4 p.m., Taft Rails to Trails, West Hillard Street in Taft, free
July 3: Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.), Sherwood Park, 100 S. Second St. in McFarland, free
July 3: "Star Spangled Spectacular" Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m., north end of Delano Airport, 1212 Airport Drive, free with suggested donation to Kiwanis Club
July 3: 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration, 6 p.m., Shafter High School Sports Complex, Recreation Field, 526 Mannel Ave., free
July 4: Independence Day
July 4: City of Bakersfield Independence Day celebration and fireworks show, with music, food vendors and more, starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m., The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway, free
July 4: All American 5K, 7 a.m., Steven A. Shy Activity Center, Central Park, 311 E. D St. in Tehachapi, $45 registration fee
July 8: Black Rodeo USA, 8 p.m., Kern County Fair, 1142 S. P St., $15-$30, eventbrite.com
July 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31: "The Phantom of the Melodrama," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, 661-587-3377
July 8-10, 15-17, 22-23: "[title of show]," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $25 ($15 for students), bmtstars.com
July 9: Banda Machos/Banda Maguey, 8 p.m., La Movida, 212 E. 18th St., $50, lamovidatix.com
July 9: Bimmerwelt: BMW Track Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Buttonwillow Raceway Park, 24551 W. Lerdo Highway, free to attend, eventbrite.com
July 9: Coastal Conservation Association Kern County Cornhole Tournament and BBQ, 4 to 8 p.m., Cope's Tackle & Rod Shop, 1654 Calloway Drive, $60-$250, ccacalifornia.org
July 10: A La Ritz Brunch Drag Extravaganza, 10 a.m., Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $55-$95, alaritzbrunch.com
July 13-16: AZUSA The Experience 2022, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Saturday, Greater Harvest Christian Center, 5421 Aldrin Court, $25-$50, eventbrite.com
July 14: Bee Gees Gold (Bee Gees Tribute), 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $40-$45, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
July 15: The Amazing Chemistry Show!, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Southwest Christian Center, 3700 Stine Road, free, eventbrite.com
July 16: Bakersfield '80s Arcade Pub Crawl, 4:30 p.m., Riley's Tavern, 1523 19th St., $12, eventbrite.com
July 16: Barstool Prophecies Comedy Presents: Dave Stone, 7 to 9 p.m., The Well, 740 White Lane, Suite 7, $15-$40, eventbrite.com
July 16: Christmas in July, family 5K run/walk, 9 a.m. to noon, 5500 Olive Drive, $20, runsignup.com
July 16: Lightnin Willie, 8 to 10 p.m., 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St., no cover charge
July 16: Summer Movie Series: "Aladdin," noon, Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
July 16: Water Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sherwood Park, 100 S. Second St. in McFarland, free
July 21: Slightly Stoopid, with special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth, 7 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway, $50-$85, axs.com
July 22: All-in Comedy with Greg Romero Wilson, 8:30 p.m., The Well, 740 White Lane Suite 7, $15, eventbrite.com
July 23: Brett Eldredge, with special guest Breland, 8 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway, $39-$89, axs.com
July 23: TK Kirkland, 8 to 10 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $20-$50, eventbrite.com
July 23: Honoring Our Greatest Generation: A Night of Nostalgia for Kern County's WWII Veterans Memorial, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $150-$250, eventbrite.com
July 23: Outlets at Tejon summer concert series, with Foster Campbell and Friends, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin, free to attend
July 25: Subhumans, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200, $17, ticketweb.com
July 30: Bakersfield Summer Music Festival, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crusader Brewing Co., 5880 District Blvd. Suite 18, $10-$90, eventbrite.com
July 30: Summer Movie Series: "The Lion King," 12 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
