Jan. 1
New Year's Hangover R/C Raceday, 7 a.m., Track Time Hobbies 948 Wible Road, tracktimehobbies.com
Jan. 6
The Great 48 Escape, 9:30 p.m., 18th Street Bar & Grill, 816 18th St., free.
Jan. 7
Family Day, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science, 2018 Chester Ave., (2 adults and up to 6 kids for $20), buenavistamuseum.org
Fog Run, 8-11 a.m., Lake Ming, 13375 Lake Ming Road, $35, skisignup.com/Race/CA/LakeMing/FogRun
Great 48 Jam Hotel Ballroom Showcase, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave., ticket information at bandsintown.com.
Jan. 9
Cults & Classics: "Mean Girls," 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H S., $5, axs.com, students and military get buy one get one free with ID at the box office (night of show only).
Jan. 11
Guitar Masters Presents: The Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.), Buck Owens Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $60, buckowens.com
Fahim Anwar, Presented by Temblor Brewing, 7 p.m., The Well, 7401 White Lane, $25/$40 preferred seating
Jan. 13
Golden State Spirit Association (GSSA) Grand Nationals, Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., varsity.com/gssa/gssa-grand-nationals/
Jan. 14
Menudo & Posole Cookoff, 11 a.m., Druids Lodge, 501 Sumner St., $10 entry fee/$40 to enter contest, 661-978-4162.
Golden State Spirit Association Grand Nationals, Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., varsity.com/gssa/gssa-grand-nationals/
Neil Gregory Johnson & The Lonelies, 8 p.m., Old River Monte Carlo, ticket information at bandsintown.com.
Jan. 15
Golden State Spirit Association Grand Nationals, Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., varsity.com/gssa/gssa-grand-nationals/
Trapt, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, Ticket information at bandsintown.com
Jan. 19
Bluey's Big Play, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.), Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., axs.com
BC Distinguished Speaker Series — Evan Austin (Paralympic gold medalist), 2-3 p.m., Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Drive, free
Jan. 21
Frontier Titans for Ukraine 5K Run, 10 a.m.-noon, Riverwalk Park, 11298 Stockdale Highway, $15/$10 for runners, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/FrontierTitansforUkraine5kRun
Jan. 23
Cults & Classics: "The Fly (1958)," 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H S., $5, axs.com, students & military get buy one get one free with ID at the box office (night of show only).
Jan. 28
Paula Poundstone, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., tickets start at $91, unation.com/event/paula-poundstone-12878028
Race Against Trafficking 5K Run/Walk, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy., $35/$30 virtual, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/RaceAgainstTrafficking
Jan. 29
Kern County Bridal Show, noon-3 p.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St., $15 general/ $25 VIP/$45 Platinum VIP, localbridalexpos.com/bridal-expos/kern-county-bridal-show/
