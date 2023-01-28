Feb. 3
The Bako Market, 4:30-8 p.m., Centennial Plaza at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., free
Driller to Driller Foundation Mardi Gras FUNdraiser, 6-10 p.m., Coconut Joe's Banquet Hall, 4000 Easton Drive, $50 (includes dinner), 661-479-9542
Feb. 4
Bakersfield Fit Fest, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Dignity Health Sports Complex, 3101 Gilmore Ave., $10, bakersfieldfitfest.com.
Family Matinee Concert, The Magical Instruments of Harry Potter (Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra), 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $24.72 adults, $14.42 students with ID and children under 12, (audience members are welcome to dress in Harry-Potter-themed costumes), bsonow.org
Bob Marley 78th Birthday Jam Down (Mento Buru; DJ Mikey & Friends), Tremblor Brewing Co., doors open at 6 p.m., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., $5
Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Tour, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $15-$103, mechanicsbankarena.com
Feb. 5
Los Temerarios, 6 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $45-$225, mechanicsbankarena.com
Feb. 6
OurStory: The Black History Musical Experience, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$80, thebakersfieldfox.com
Feb. 10
Condors vs. Ontario Reign, Pet Appreciation Night and $2 Beers (Kern County Animal Services will be bringing pets that are available for adoption), 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $9-$37, bakersfieldcondors.com
Feb. 11
Condors vs. San Diego Gulls, Wizard Night (dress up as your favorite character from the wizarding world), 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $9-$37, bakersfieldcondors.com
Feb. 13
Cults & Classics: “Jojo Rabbit,” 6-10 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, students & military with ID buy one get one free, costumes encouraged, thebakersfieldfox.com
Feb. 14
Elton John Valentine's Day Show, featuring Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, 7 pm., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $50-$55, 661-864-1701 or bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com
Feb. 17
Benise, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $29.50-$59.50, thebakersfieldfox.com
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $20-$100, mechanicsbankarena.com
Bakersfield Coin Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Hyatt Place Bakersfield, 310 Coffee Road, caljohn66silver.com
Feb. 18
Felipe Esparza: Unmasked, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $30-$55, thebakersfieldfox.com
Bakersfield Coin Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Hyatt Place Bakersfield, 310 Coffee Road, caljohn66silver.com
Feb. 19
Carin Leon, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $39-$149, mechanics.bankarena.com
Feb. 20
Cults & Classics: “Dr. Strangelove,” 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, students & military with ID buy one get one free, costumes encouraged, thebakersfieldfox.com
Feb. 23
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Fleetwood Mac's “Rumours,” 7 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.), Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$33, thebakersfieldfox.com
