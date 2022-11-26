Dec. 1
HolidayLights at California Living Museum. Through Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m., 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy., $30 per car, calmzoo.org.
Line Dancing at Crusader Brewing, 7-9 p.m., 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18.
Dec. 2
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays, 6:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $10-$55, axs.com.
FLIX: "Los Lobos," 7:30 pm., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com.
First Friday Art Walk, Downtown Bakersfield, 5-9 p.m., Corner of 21st Street and Eye Street.
Chez Noel, a holiday home tour, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets: $40. Available at Bargain Box Thrift Store (1924 Q St.); Sugardaddy's at Stockdale Vilage; Victoria's at The Marketplace; The Patio Place (6801 White Lane); Baby Me Simply Me (4021 Calloway Drive).
Dec. 3
Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coronado Baptist Church, 516 Norris Road, $25 for a booth. Contact Betty Thomas at (661) 428-0436 or Kathy Irwin at (661) 809-2947 or kirwin@kernbridges.com.
Craft and Vendor Show, The Villas at Scenic River, 10 a.m. to 3 pm., 4015 Scenic River Lane
Street Nights Winter Festival '22, beer and beverage testing; food vendors; music performances by: Jasmine, Spaghetti Cumbia, Kiki Diago, Macondo and more; Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $55 general admission, $89 VIP, eventbrite.com
Dec. 4
Dec. 5
Cults & Classics: "The Muppet Christmas Carol," 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
Dec. 8
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez Presents: A Merry-Achi Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$65, axs.com.
Tom Petty Tribute: Featuring Petty and the Heartshakers, Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 G St., General Admission, $35, axs.com.
Dec. 9
Civic Dance Center: 45th annual The Nutcracker in Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $50 adults; $28 students, $15 kids under 6, mechanicsbankarena.com or at the box office.
Dec. 10
Civic Dance Center: 45th annual The Nutcracker in Bakersfield, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $50 adults; $28 students, $15 kids under 6, mechanicsbankarena.com or at the box office.
Dec. 11
Civic Dance Center: 45th annual The Nutcracker in Bakersfield, 1 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $50 adults; $28 students, $15 kids under 6, mechanicsbankarena.com or at the box office.
Dec. 14
Peppa Pig's Adventure, 6 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $27.50-$67.50, axs.com.
Dec. 15
Line Dancing at Crusader Brewing, 7-9 p.m., 5880 District Blvd., Suite 18.
Dec. 17
Bobby Dee Presents: My 2000s Playlist (Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Mase, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie), 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $49-$400, axs.com.
Dec. 19
Cults & Classics: "A Christmas Carol," 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Dec. 30
New Year's Cocktail — Easel Event, paint your own work of art, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Brush & Blush Easel Events, 95 Spruce St., $30, allevents.in.
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Party: Gold & Black Event, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Elements Venue & Banquet Center, 3401 Chester Ave. Suite H, $159.95 advance couple dinner/dance; $35 general admission; $45 day of, eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve 2022 in Onyx, 7 p.m., Rolling Stones Tribute - Hollywood Stones, Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., check for ticket prices at bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com/concert/events.
