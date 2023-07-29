Aug. 1
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Aug. 3
Queen Tribute / The Kings of Queen, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $40-$45, bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $44-$120, axs.com.
Aug. 5
Giggles & Grooves, 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $35-$75, axs.com.
Truxton Mile, 7:30 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, Sold out.
Steve Furey, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Taylor Swift Night with DJ Blade Trip, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $10-$12, ticketweb.com.
Emo Night Tour, 8 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Avenue, $15, eventbrite.com.
Aug. 6
Gladys Knight, 7 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $60-$155, axs.com.
Alfred Robles, 7:30 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Aug. 8
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Aug. 10
Santa Fe Klan, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $55-$126, axs.com.
Aug. 12
Abby Roberge & Steven Randolph, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Wind Wolves Preserve: Summer Night Hike, 8 p.m., Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 Highway 166, free but reservations required at wildlandsconservancy.org.
Aug. 13
Summer Movie Series: "Mulan," 1 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com.
Aug. 15
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Aug. 17
Air Supply, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $65-$302, axs.com.
Aug. 18
Nick Swardson (Rescheduled from May 20), 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $31-$52, axs.com.
Aug. 19
Edith Marquez, 8 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $49-$220, axs.com.
4th Annual Tejano Music Festival, 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave., $10-$100, eventbrite.com.
Water Lantern Festival, 5 p.m., The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highwat, youth $13, adult $27, waterlanternfestival.com.
Costaki Economopoulos, 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Aug. 20
Zach Bryan, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., Sold out, Ticket waitlist and resale tickets avaliable, axs.com.
Aug. 22
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Aug. 24
Chicago Tribute / Chicago the Tribute, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2231 R St., $40-$45, bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Jeremiah Watkins, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$50, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Aug. 25
Kenny Metcalf as Elton – The Early Years, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$45, axs.com.
Wind Wolves Preserve: Summer Night Hike, 8 p.m., Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 Highway 166, free but reservations required at wildlandsconservancy.org.
Aug. 26
Chris Shiflett, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $20-$25, ticketweb.com.
Anything for Salinas - Selena Tribute Band, 7:30 p.m., Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $35, axs.com.
A League Of Their Own W/ Kelly Ryan, 8 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $20-$60, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Aug. 27
Ottto and Bastardane North American Summer Tour, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $13-$15, ticketweb.com.
Aug. 29
Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sundale Country Club, 6218 Sundale Ave., free.
Aug. 31
Jeff Dye, 7 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane, $25-$80, thewellcomedyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.