Aug. 4: Elevation 406, 7 p.m., The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., free
Aug. 4: The Doors Tribute - Strange Days, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
Aug. 5: Dub Seeds, 7 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., no cover
Aug. 5: Guitar Masters with Jesse Shimabukuro, 7:30 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $50, buckowens.com
Aug. 5: The PettyBreakers, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200, $12, ticketweb.com
Aug. 5: Secretto, 8 p.m., La Movida, 212 E. 18th St., $50, lamovidatix.com
Aug. 5-7, 12-14, 26-28: "The Phantom of the Melodrama," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, 661-587-3377
Aug. 6: Back-to-School Bonanza (free school supplies for local kids), 1 p.m., Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin, free to attend
Aug. 6: Bakersfield Baseball Card Show (sessions 1 and 2), 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Rio Bravo Country Club, 15200 Casa Club Drive, $10, eventbrite.com
Aug. 7: 2022 Bakersfield Music Awards, 5 p.m., The Iron Lily, 424 24th St., $40-$140, eventbrite.com
Aug. 7: First Sunday Popup, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pelezzio Reception Venue, 1901 Chester Ave., free to attend
Aug. 7: Pedro Fernández and Yolanda Del Rio, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $65-$249, axs.com
Aug. 11: Thee Majestics, 7 p.m., The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., free
Aug. 12: Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria, 8:30 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $40-$115, axs.com
Aug. 12: Neonsphere Party, 7 p.m., Pelezzio Reception Venue, 1901 Chester Ave., $10, eventbrite.com
Aug. 13: Streets of Bakersfield Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200, $15-$25, eventbrite.com
Aug. 13-14: Crossroads Bakersfield Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St., $20, crossroadsgunshows.com
Aug. 13-14: Street Nights Food & Music Festival, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $40-$600, eventbrite.com
Aug. 14: A La Ritz Brunch Drag Extravaganza, 10 a.m., Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $55-$95, alaritzbrunch.com
Aug. 17: VBN, 7 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., $6, pay at the door
Aug. 18: Orphan Jon and The Abandoned, 7 p.m., The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., free
Aug. 19: Tchotchke, 7 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., $10, moonshineme.net
Aug. 19-21, 26-28: "Shrek The Musical," meal at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (with student discounts), bmtstars.com
Aug. 20: Jesse Cook, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St., $50-$60, call 661-325-1982
Aug. 21: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $35-$125, axs.com
Aug. 23: Brooks Nielsen, 7 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $30-$45, moonshineme.net
Aug. 25: Chicano Batman, 7 p.m., Central Park at Mill Creek, 500 19th St., $30-$43, moonshineme.net
Aug. 25: Linda Ronstadt Tribute - Sound of My Voice, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
Aug. 25: Lost '80s Live Tour, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $35-$95, axs.com
Aug. 25: Mento Buru, 7 p.m., The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., free
Aug. 26: Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $58.75-$108.75, axs.com
Aug. 26: Koe Wetzel, 7:30 p.m., Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Hwy., $35-$141, axs.com
Aug. 27: Third Annual Tejano Music Festival, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., $45-$100, eventbrite.com
Aug. 27: Third Annual Tejano Music Festival Afterparty (21+), 10 p.m., Elements Venue and Banquet Center, 3401 Chester Ave. Ste. H, $10, pay at the door
Aug. 28: MG Bailey, 12 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., prices TBA, bandsintown.com
