Nov. 1
Hawthorne Heights / Armor Sleep, 6:30 p.m., Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, livemusiccity.com
Nov. 2
Blue October, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $18.50-$71, axs.com
Nov. 4
Flix: "Our Friend," 7:30 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com
Lunafest Bakersfield 2022, 6 p.m., Bakersfield Museum of Art, 1930 R St., $75 for members, $100 for nonmembers, bmoa.org
No Strings Attached, Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., free to attend
Stoneshiver, with special guests The Stereo Hopeful, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $10, eventbrite.com
The Book of Life: Literacy Gala Benefiting the Children of East Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m., Seven Oaks Country Club, 2000 Grand Lakes Ave., $120-$1,150, eventbrite.com
Nov. 4-5
"Lost Girl," 8 p.m., The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., $15-$65, esonline.org
Nov. 4-6
"Shakespeare in Love," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St., $40, ovationrepertorytheatre.thundertix.com
Nov. 4-6, 11-12
"My Funny Frankenstein," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, 661-587-3377
Nov. 4-6, 11-12, 17-19
"Billy Elliott," meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave. $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show, bmtstars.com
Nov. 4-6, 11-13, 18-19
"Flowers for Algernon," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St.,$25, bmtstars.com
Nov. 5:
Autumn Day Festival, 1 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., $15
November Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m., The Villas at Scenic River, 4015 Scenic River Lane, free to attend
Sugaray Rayford, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St., $30-$40, call 661-325-1982
Tequila Tasting Fiesta, 1 p.m., Rock and Wings, 2858 Niles St., $35, eventbrite.com
Third Annual Autism Gala "Sevilla Nights," 5:30 p.m., Bakersfield Country Club, 4200 Country Club Drive, $135-$1,000, eventbrite.com
Walker Hayes, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $35.50-$55.50, axs.com
Nov. 8
Suite Clarity, 7 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., free to attend
Nov. 11
Adema, 7 p.m., Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., cover charge TBA
Fleetwood Mask, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $35-$55, axs.com
Sublime Tribute — 40oz to Freedom, 8 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $12, ticketweb.com
Nov. 13
A Day in the Wild West, 9 a.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $5
Nov. 13
The Soda Crackers Present "Pioneers of The Bakersfield Sound," 5 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $20, eventbrite.com
Voodoo Glow Skulls, DFL, Rabid Assault, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Ste. 200, $18, ticketweb.com
Nov. 14
Cults and Classics: "Do the Right Thing," 7 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
Nov. 15
Mark Rabbitt, part of the Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series, 2 and 7 p.m., Renegade Ballroom, Campus Center, 1801 Panorama Drive, free to attend
Nov. 17
Elvis Tribute — Matt Lewis, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $40-$45, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $25-$35, buckowens.com
Nov. 18
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St., $45, call 661-325-1982
Flix: "Heroic Losers," 7:30 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $7, axs.com
Nov. 19
All-In Comedy with Nat Beimel, 7:30 p.m., The Well Comedy Club, 7401 White Lane Suite 7, $15-$40, eventbrite.com
Christmas Times A Cruisin' to Stramler, 10 a.m., Stramler Park, 4007 Chester Ave., free to attend
Uni-2: Teo Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos: Carcajadas Garantizadas Tour, 8:30 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $39-$89, axs.com
Nov. 19-20
"Tomato Plant Girl," 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Doré Arena Theatre at Cal State Bakersfield, 9001 Stockdale Highway, $5
Nov. 21
Cults and Classics: "Soylent Green," 7 p.m., Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $5, axs.com
Nov. 25-26
"The SpongeBob Musical," 8 p.m., The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., prices TBA, esonline.org
"Gaslight Holiday Extravaganza," 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $29, 661-587-3377
Nov. 30
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $21-$71, axs.com
