June 2: Heart to Heart (Heart Tribute), 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
June 2-5: "Always... Patsy Cline," meal starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (student discounts available), bmtstars.com
June 2-5: Mid State Metal Fest Presents: Death Over Bakersfield Fest 2022, various, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., prices TBA, eventbrite.com
June 3: Oingo Boingo Former Members / Missing Persons / Dramarama, 7:30 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $40-$95, axs.com
June 3-5: Bakersfield Home and Remodel Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St., $10 (children free, seniors $4), bakersfieldhomeshows.com
June 3-5, 10-11: "Brighton Beach Memoirs," 8 p.m. Friday/Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Bakersfield Community Theatre, 2400 S. Chester Ave., $16-$20, bakersfieldcommunitytheatre.square.site
June 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24-26: "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Fox," 7 p.m. Friday/Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, The Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive, $27, call 661-587-3377
June 4: American Mile / Joe Peters and the All Cash Band, 9 p.m., Pour House Bar & Grill, 4041 Fruitvale Ave., $10 cover charge
June 4: An Evening with Patrick Madrid, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Copatroness of the Unborn, 4600 E Brundage Lane, $30, eventbrite.com
June 4: ChavoRucos: Adal Ramones & Adrian Uribe, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $40-$125, axs.com
June 4: Walk for Kids, 7 a.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $25 for registration, walkforkids.org
June 8: John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St., call 661-325-1982
June 9: Bako Skate Co Presents! Winona Forever w/ Hate Drugs & Lupine, Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200, $10-$12, eventbrite.com
June 9: Guitar Masters Presents: Joe Robinson and the Carl Verheyen Band, 7 p.m., Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., $45, buckowens.com
June 11: DANCENATION Presents "Snow White and the Enchanted Forest," 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25, axs.com
June 11: Greg Fitzsimmons, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Well, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7, $25, eventbrite.com
June 11: Liberacion and Mojado, 8 p.m., June 11, La Movida, 212 E 18th St., $50, lamovidatix.com
June 12: EVIL WOMAN – The American ELO, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$45, axs.com
June 12: Kevin Rush Entertainment Bridal Show Expo, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Lemcado, 12557 Jomani Dr., $15-$35, eventbrite.com
June 14: Flag Day
June 15: Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., KGET-TV 17 Compassion Corner, 2120 L St., donate money or a fan, call 661-395-9787 to donate
June 16: Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $43.75-$113.75, axs.com
June 17-18, 24-25: "The Play That Goes Wrong," 8 p.m., The Empty Space, 706 Oak St., prices TBA, theemptyspace.eventbrite.com
June 18: Baby Shark Live!, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $35-$55, axs.com
June 18: Luis R Conriquez / La Adictiva, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave., $55-$200, axs.com
June 19: Father's Day
June 19: Juneteenth
June 21: "Weird Al" Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, 7:30 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $56-$329, axs.com
June 23: ABBA LA (ABBA Tribute), 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40, ticketing.uswest.veezi.com
June 23: Through the Roots / Likkle Jordee, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd Suite 200, $14, ticketweb.com
June 24-26: 34th Annual One-Act Festival, Bakersfield Community Theatre, 2400 S. Chester Ave., $16-$20, bakersfieldcommunitytheatre.square.site
June 24-26, 30: Wrinkles: The 55+ Musical Revue, meal starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave., $47 for show only, $75 for dinner and show (with student discounts), bmtstars.com
June 25: Brit Floyd, 8 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $39-$189, axs.com
June 25: Doug Benson, 7 p.m., Temblor Brewing Company, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd Suite 200, $22, eventbrite.com
June 25-26: Valorant LAN Bakersfield | Nerd Street Champs | $3,500, 10 a.m. each day, Localhost, 4310 California Ave., $300 to enter a team, free to join waitlist, nerdstreet.com
