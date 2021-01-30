Date night might look a bit different this year, especially with ever-changing restrictions on indoor dining and entertainment venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost. You can still get glammed up for a romantic evening, even if it might be at home. After all, spending time with a special someone is enough to make any date special. However you two decide to celebrate your love, get out of pajamas and run to your closest to get these date night looks ready.
1. Keep it casual with jeans
You don't have to be dressed to the nines for a perfect date night outfit. Sometimes keeping it simple with a nice pair of jeans topped with a blouse will do the trick. Play with colors to spruce up your look as well — wear black jeans with a light-colored top, or blue or white jeans with a multicolored blouse.
2. All eyes on statement shirts
If your date is taking place through a virtual setting, make sure your top catches their attention. Everything from lace detailing, gems, ruffles and puffy sleeves will add a little extra "oomph" to that FaceTime or Zoom call.
3. Transform any outfit with a jacket
Even if you're keeping it simple — black pants, jeans, a colorful shirt (that doesn't have stains on it) — a jacket can transform your outfit and take it to the next fashion level. Men can dazzle their dates with a bomber jacket or denim jacket that pairs well with a solid-colored shirt underneath. Women can pair a blazer or denim jacket with dresses, skirts or pants.
4. Trust the little black dress
A classic is a classic for a reason. Whatever your date night entails, a little black dress is a fashion staple that you can always count on. If you want to add some more color or texture to your look, throw on a jacket or cardigan.
5. Don't be afraid to accessorize
Most people probably haven't been too fussy about their looks this year (no one's judging), but for a special date night, it's time to bring the accessories out. Pair any outfit with a chunky necklace or eye-catching earrings, and dust off those special heels that you haven't worn in a while. Even men can get in on the action — play with colors when it comes to your tie or don your favorite belt.
