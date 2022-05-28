Dads have been dispensing advice to their sons and daughters for as long as there have been sons and daughters.
To no one's surprise, the ungrateful offspring haven't always followed Dad's sage advice.
In ancient Greek myth, Daedalus invented wings made of feathers and wax, and warned his son, Icarus, against flying too close to the sun.
Spoiler alert: Wax melts. The bird boy's story did not end well.
Outcomes tended to be much more positive when the Golden Age of Television invented perfect dads on TV shows like "Father Knows Best," "Ozzie and Harriet" and "Leave It to Beaver."
But Ward Cleaver and the other TV dads were just a little too squeaky clean.
Things got a little more real, or too real, with the emergence of TV dads like Al Bundy, Dre Johnson, Tony Soprano and "Game of Thrones" Dad of the North Ned Stark.
We decided we needed to find locals who would share the advice their fathers shared with them. So we went to Facebook and asked.
What we received was a treasure trove of real-life wisdom, tough-love advice, humor and kindness.
The question was simple: What is the best advice your dad gave you? Here's what we found:
"Don't worry about the things that's haven't happened yet." — Kimberly DeFillipes
"You are not rubbish. Never let anyone treat you as if you are." — KayKay Jagger
"Measure twice, cut once." — Tim Stonelake
"Walk it off." — Vikki Lin Jackson
(From the man I considered my father, certainly the father figure in my life, Arvin High Principal Jack O. Schulze): "Young man, you must give back to your community. Reach out and try to make it a better place." — Don Martin
"Treat others as you would like to be treated." — Vicky Thorp
"Never talk about your family business to outsiders, and always pay back money you owe." — Ivy Marcelo-Byrom
"Be kind to everyone. You have no idea what they are going through." — Lisa Gavin-Cruse
"Pay attention in church, and get a job with a retirement." (I was 28 years old before the importance of both finally sank in.) — Mike Reichert
"When you get a raise always increase the amount of what you're putting in your retirement funds. You won't miss it at the time and you'll thank me later." — Robin Weaver Summerfruit
"Always be honest." (He once drove back to a store when he realized the clerk had given him 30 cents too much in change. I was 8 and I was so proud he was my dad.") — Teri Jones
“No matter who you become, never be afraid to grab a broom and mop.” — Chuck Feer
“It's important that you love yourself as much as I love you.” — Donna Clopton
“Know how to change a tire so your man is the one fixing his hair in the visor mirror and not you.” — Amber Chiang
“Be sure. Your sins will find you out.” — John Irby
“Watch your fish hook.” — Carola Rupert Enriquez
