In just a matter of weeks, scores of new teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, artists, accountants and other professionals will begin serving families of our region following commencement ceremonies at California State University, Bakersfield.
“When our Roadrunners came to CSUB, they knew they would have to push themselves in pursuit of the dream that brought them here,” said Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny. “After years of hard work, now is their moment of triumph, one that resonates with their families, friends and the future college students they will inspire through their extraordinary example. This is the emotional high point of the year at CSUB.”
Some 1,611 undergraduate students will earn degrees this spring, adding to the 1,169 Roadrunners from the fall ceremony, bringing the total for the entire academic year to 2,780. In addition, 317 students will receive master’s degrees, up from the 183 students in the fall. Three students will earn doctoral degrees in educational leadership, bringing the total for the academic year to five.
And for the first time since 2019, CSUB will confer two honorary doctorate degrees. The late Cesar Chavez will be honored for leading a civil rights movement that started in the fields of Kern County and extended around the world. Irma Carson, who graduated from a segregated high school, will be recognized for the many firsts she recorded as an African-American woman in the region, culminating with her leadership on the Bakersfield City Council.
“I feel grateful that I was even considered,” Carson said. “To the people I’ve influenced, I say to follow your dreams, be involved in the community, be an activist and help people when you can.”
The university will celebrate at three ticketed commencement ceremonies at CSUB’s Main Soccer Field:
8 a.m. Friday, May 19: Undergraduate ceremony for the schools of Arts and Humanities; Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering; and Social Sciences and Education.
6 p.m. Friday, May 19: Graduate and credential ceremony.
8 a.m. Saturday, May 20: Undergraduate ceremony for the schools of Business and Public Administration; Social Sciences and Education and Academic Programs.
Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.
