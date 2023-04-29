In just a matter of weeks, scores of new teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, artists, accountants and other professionals will begin serving families of our region following commencement ceremonies at California State University, Bakersfield.

“When our Roadrunners came to CSUB, they knew they would have to push themselves in pursuit of the dream that brought them here,” said Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny. “After years of hard work, now is their moment of triumph, one that resonates with their families, friends and the future college students they will inspire through their extraordinary example. This is the emotional high point of the year at CSUB.”

