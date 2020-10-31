A man cave is an American invention and is widely dominated by the man of the house. Whether he sets up shop in the spare room, basement or garage, a man cave is a place where men can be themselves and indulge in their favorite hobbies and activities with other people who like the same things. Whether you choose an overall theme or are just starting to compile items, there are elements that all good man caves share.
Bar and fridge
A key purpose of the man cave is so you don’t have to make a trip to the refrigerator to get a cold beverage or a snack. Having a bar or a fridge in your man cave will be useful when family and friends come over. While space may be limited for a bar, a fridge will do the trick.
Seating
Even if you don’t like watching TV, a man cave should have the comfiest place to get away from it all and relax. Whether it's game day or lounging around with your friends, a man cave should be shared with other people, so the more seating, the better. Couches or recliner armchairs are perfect for any space available.
Games and activities
Entertainment is highly encouraged. A dart board, poker table, pool table or pinball machine are ideal to keep your guests amused and are retro favorites.
Flatscreen TV
Many men choose to put a large TV in their chill rooms to host Sunday football games or any sporting events that occur. If you’re not into sports, a flatscreen TV is also good for watching movies with your friends.
Art
Styling your man cave to reflect your love of sports is common. Decorate your space with the old school look of framed sports memorabilia, jerseys or trophies on the wall. Art decor can act as a focal point in the room and also gives another way to characterize the cave. Neon signs and posters are classic items.
Music and sound
Install a surround system for the ultimate TV experience, and invest in a bluetooth speaker, record player or jukebox to enjoy your music at a good sound level.
