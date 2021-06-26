Nothing says summer like an outdoor concert featuring a country artist in Bakersfield.
With live music making its return, Cole Swindell is ready to kick up the heat in Bakersfield with a show at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk on Friday, July 30.
“After 17 months without live concerts, we’re excited to welcome Cole Swindell to the Amphitheatre as our first act of 2021,” said Steve Eckerson, general manager of Dignity Health Amphitheatre.
Swindell got his start writing hits for fellow artists Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. But, he has made quite the name for himself in the Nashville scene over the last few years with hits such as “You Should Be Here,” “Chillin’ It” and “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey.”
He is the only male solo artist in the history of Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the chart with his first four singles. He has also toured with the likes of Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.
“It should be a fantastic night of country music under the stars, and we plan to follow all appropriate guidance from state and local health officials to ensure that all of our guests have a safe and memorable experience,” added Eckerson.
Tickets range from $36 to $86, and can be purchased through www.AXS.com.
