A year ago, Corey Costelloe could barely run a mile.
Five months later, he completed the Los Angeles Marathon.
And this month, he’s headed to New York City, where he’ll be one of an estimated 50,000 people from all over the world running a 26.2-mile race through all five boroughs of the city on Sunday, Nov. 6.
In New York, as in Los Angeles, Costelloe is running to raise funds for the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision. The organization recently announced it is halfway toward a goal of providing 50 million people worldwide with clean water by 2030, having reached 25 million people since 2015.
Inspiring people to enter marathons and similar events to raise money for clean water projects is one of the ways World Vision has helped. Through such outreach to Tehachapi Mountain Bible Church, Costelloe became a Team World Vision member.
He raised more than $3,300 for clean water by completing the L.A. event. He had no idea that this would garner him a much-coveted invitation to participate in the NYC Marathon — and to be team leader for Team World Vision during next year’s L.A. event.
Nor did he realize that more than 30,000 runners were turned away from the NYC event, the world’s largest marathon. Most runners gain entry through a drawing — with more than 84,000 entries this year — but some are admitted to the event by involvement with a charity, including World Vision.
‘Couch to marathon’
Running didn’t come naturally for Costelloe. He played high school football in Tehachapi, his hometown, and remembers thinking of running as punishment. After college at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, he began a career in broadcasting that included play-by-play announcing for Cal State Bakersfield’s men’s basketball and baseball teams.
In 2011, the university hired him as director of new media/broadcasting. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant athletics director for communications. He remained in that job until he switched careers in August 2017, joining the city of Tehachapi in administrative roles that included economic development. He was named assistant city manager in December 2021.
During all those years traveling with sports teams, Costelloe packed on the pounds. Around the time he joined the city, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. And although he worked to lose weight and manage the condition, it wasn’t easy.
After hearing about Team World Vision at church, Costelloe considered the challenge.
“I just decided, you know, what was the craziest thing I’d never thought I could do — run a marathon,” he said. He decided to give it a shot.
He credits the World Vision training program for helping him go “from couch to marathon” in about five months.
“It’s minutes — not miles — training to start,” he said. “I would run for a couple of minutes and walk for one. I just started slowly and worked up to it. Now I run 3 miles just to warm up.”
Four days a week, he’s up early, running in the dark and sometimes cold mountain mornings. Saturday calls for a longer run. Another day is cross-training or strength training and one day is to rest up.
“It’s amazing how you start to build up your conditioning and stamina,” he said.
The side benefit
Costelloe aimed to achieve a goal and help raise money to provide children with clean water. The side benefit, he said, is the improvement in his health.
As he worked his body, lost weight and gained muscle, his diabetes corrected itself.
“I started that training at 285 and have lost about 40 pounds in the process,” he said. “My blood sugar levels are back to normal, my body creates insulin, and I no longer need medication.”
Still, he can’t say he likes running.
“Frankly, I still don’t really enjoy it,” he said. “It’s hard. But you know, there are those hard things we do that build character. I made a major change and saw results.”
He said he believes the training rewired his brain and body to react differently and accept new challenges without worrying about results.
“I am now thinking about what to do after this is all over,” he said. “My only answer will be to continue, to put another challenge on the calendar and start the training process. It is the only way to guarantee I will not fall back into comfortable habits again."
