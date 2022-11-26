When Michael Harville gets asked about how to cope during the holidays while confronted with grief, depression or anxiety, he’d prefer not to give a top five to-do list or offer situations to avoid.
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach for those who have to deal with the holidays amid adversity, Harville said.
Harville, a licensed clinical psychologist who has been working at the Cal State Bakersfield student counseling center for the past 17 years, acknowledged the holidays can be really tough for some.
“Each one of those individuals has a story,” Harville, a CSUB alumnus, said during a recent Zoom interview with Bakersfield Life. “Holidays, and you can add in events like weddings and funerals, are the things you have to go to. It’s something of an obligation.”
Some people structure their lives throughout the year to avoid the situations they must endure during the holidays, he said.
It’s like the whole world has stopped so that you can go see your family, he said. Our culture has been structured so that you’re left with no excuses to miss family gatherings or holiday parties, he said.
“If you don’t go, everyone is going to know that you are probably making something up and you don’t want to see them,” Harville said. “And they are probably going to over-interpret that and find some emotional injury over it.”
That can cause anxiety for some people. Overwhelming emotions, unfortunately, can be produced while at parties or family gatherings.
“I think a lot of people in holiday situations can feel like they are in a bit of survival mode,” he said. “It’s along the lines of: ‘I’m just going to try to get through this.’ It feels like the hope is that you’re going to get out of it alive.”
For those people in survival mode, or even others who are struggling to a lesser degree, Harville does have some general advice: Make the holidays fit who you are.
“The goal is for the holidays to be enjoyable,” Harville said. “Give yourself permission to do it in a way that is fun for you and allow yourself some space to not have to do things that are not pleasurable or not enjoyable. It’s alright to say no. It’s alright to get some space. It’s alright to leave and come back or just really limit yourself. ... You don’t have to be there forever. If you notice the energy is turning, you can just leave. Go for as long as it’s enjoyable and then move on so that you’re consistently creating those good memories.”
Harville said it’s best to plan ahead when knowing a holiday party or family gathering is approaching.
The people he counsels are concerned about confronting that one family member (or more) who creates awkward situations or can trigger emotions that can become overwhelming.
Harville maintains that it’s best to have a game plan and try to be in control to navigate through difficult situations and conversations.
As for diets, or lack thereof, during the holiday season, Harville said it’s OK to indulge. Just know your limits when it comes to eating and drinking alcohol.
“For the large majority of people I think it’s OK to let go of some of those concerns and enjoy yourself,” Harville said. “Most people are not severely binging or overeating or undereating or getting completely drunk. For the average person there’s some benefit to having some time to just enjoy yourself without counting every calorie or watching how much you drink. ... The important part of why the holidays are fun and enjoyable is that it's sort of an excuse to have fun, and not have to watch things in the way you normally would.”
Harville has heard of many traumatic and tragic stories that have occurred during the holidays.
“It’s something that people struggle with every year,” he said. “It hits people really hard. Thoughts can get very dark, but there are a lot of people you can reach 24/7; 365 days a year.”
