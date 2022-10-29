At the start of April 2020, California saw a mass exodus into Texas, Idaho, Washington, Virginia and Florida. Our state lost more than 352,000 residents between April 2020 and January 2022. Many left for a more affordable way of life, differing political views, and even the opportunity for better jobs and the ability to work remotely. Regardless of people’s reason for leaving California, one of the effects was leaving friends and family behind.

In 2021, my parents decided to leave the Golden State for Idaho. The decision was not made lightly, but there was a great loss as my family is very close-knit. Most recently, my oldest sister and her family decided to join my parents in Idaho, which seemed like an even greater pain as she took two little pieces of my heart — my 7-year-old nephew and my 4-year-old niece, with her.

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.