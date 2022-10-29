At the start of April 2020, California saw a mass exodus into Texas, Idaho, Washington, Virginia and Florida. Our state lost more than 352,000 residents between April 2020 and January 2022. Many left for a more affordable way of life, differing political views, and even the opportunity for better jobs and the ability to work remotely. Regardless of people’s reason for leaving California, one of the effects was leaving friends and family behind.
In 2021, my parents decided to leave the Golden State for Idaho. The decision was not made lightly, but there was a great loss as my family is very close-knit. Most recently, my oldest sister and her family decided to join my parents in Idaho, which seemed like an even greater pain as she took two little pieces of my heart — my 7-year-old nephew and my 4-year-old niece, with her.
Over the past few months, we have been trying to navigate a way to keep in contact without feeling the great heartache of them not physically being near us. This Thanksgiving and Christmas will be exceptionally difficult as they won’t be able to join us in California.
If you are missing friends or family, below are a few ways my family has tried to keep the distance bearable.
Video chat
Try to set a weekly or monthly standing appointment to video chat. Some of my favorite video chatting apps include FaceTime and Marco Polo. I especially like Marco Polo as the app allows you to leave video recordings to be seen in real time or if life gets too busy you can play them at a more convenient time.
Old-fashioned letters
This started with my niece sending me a colorful envelope with a unicorn and stickers enclosed with a darling little drawing. My nephew followed with a small envelope plastered with dinosaur stickers and a sweet message accompanied by my family drawn as dinosaurs. We have kept this practice going and the feeling of anticipating something special in the mail always warms my heart.
Zoom activities
Play games: A great way to have fun is to choose a card game or board game that both parties can play. I was able to ship the card game Poetry for Neanderthals to my sister while keeping the same game at my house, which allows us to have a game night over Zoom.
Cooking classes: Another way to spend time together is to pick a recipe, start up Zoom, and create the recipe together. I created a package for my niece and nephew that was a cake kit. When the package arrived, we set a date and baked two yummy cakes.
I hope these ideas can help with the feeling of missing someone and that you will be able to still create some lasting memories through the distance.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
