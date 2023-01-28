Let it be known that Kathryn Wulff-Smith, aka Kat, was born to play volleyball.
This isn't a high-pressured statement for a 13-year-old who has many huge matches to compete in and several more big plays to make.
However, it's rather simple that Wulff-Smith's path toward volleyball was made before she was born.
"She’s been in our gym since she was in her mom’s belly," said Judy Rexroth, the Bakersfield Volleyball Club director.
Wulff-Smith is the daughter of BVC coach Rachel Wulff, who was named head coach at Garces Memorial last June.
Wulff-Smith, a libero, plays up on the BVC top 15s traveling team. She's among the reasons why many believe the future is bright for girls volleyball in Bakersfield.
As an introduction of sorts for Bakersfield Life's Club Sports Spotlight, Wulff-Smith leads a cast of young up-and-comers who are eager to become known on the volleyball scene. Call this group: the Sweet 16.
They are 16 of the top 14-and-under girls volleyball club players in the area. The athletes come from the top two travel club teams in Bakersfield (as polled by club coaches): BVC and DartFrog Volleyball Club, which is just three years young as a program.
At 5-foot-6, Wulff-Smith has some more growing to do. Potentially, she could become an outside hitter in high school, most likely playing for Garces with her mom as the coach.
But even if she doesn't extend her height too much, she's on the path to become a Division I college volleyball libero, Rexroth said.
She is mature beyond her years, which makes it smoother for her to play against athletes who are older than her, Rexroth said.
"She’s a leader," Rexroth said. "It's rare for kids to play up and still be an emotional leader. There’s a learning curve there and she’s 100 percent fine with it. She steps into that role. She’s a team captain. She’s aggressive. Girls listen to her. They respect her because she works so hard."
Meanwhile, DartFrog VC director Katie Gardenhire is plenty excited about her young talent.
Gardenhire, who was named Frontier's head coach last June, said she believes in her players because of the level of dedication and effort they show each day.
"The grind is never ending for these young kids," Gardenhire said. "We have a lot of kids who are involved not only in team training but also in personal training. We have a lot of young kids who have grit and they understand competition.
"I think we have a lot of young talent that is going to bless our community moving forward."
Here are the girls volleyball club up-and-comers of Bakersfield:
Addison Blumer
Age: 13
Height: 5-foot-4
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 4 years
Expected high school: Liberty
Position: Libero/Defensive specialist
Favorite music artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite hobby: Volleyball
Coach Melissa's quote: “In the back row, these girls know that Blumer will consistently be there to do her job if that means passing, serve receive, running down a ball or covering her hitters. She has always done what is needed for the team.”
*
Camille Carnegie
Age: 12 (turns 13 on Feb. 16)
Height: 5-6
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 1 year at BVC
Expected high school: Stockdale
Position: Middle Blocker
Favorite music artist: Black Pink
Favorite hobby: Saxophone
Coach Judy's quote: "Camille is just a natural athlete but she works hard. The girl is the fastest on the team and jumps higher than any 13-year-old I’ve seen around here. Training multiple times a week she will for sure go places.”
*
Ana Castillo
Age: 13
Height: 5-3
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 2 years school and club volleyball
Expected high school: Frazier Mountain
Position: DS/ Libero
Favorite music artist: Steve Lacy
Favorite hobby: Volleyball
Coach Alyssa's quote: “Ana is a player that leads on and off the court. She is a huge asset to the team. She brings a drive and passion to the game. The team consistently looks to her to execute plays.”
*
Beaux Coffey
Age: 12
Height: 5-0
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 1st year player
Expected high school: Liberty
Position: Outside all around
Favorite music artists: Morgan Wallen and Laney Wilson
Favorite hobbies: Volleyball and riding her horse
Coach Judy's quote: "Beaux is a very bright athlete. Attitude and brains. She is a great teammate to others and a great athlete to coach. She will do anything I ask of her; extremely coachable. Her platform is to every ball and has an amazing arm swing. She has a very bright future!"
*
Kara D’Amato
Age: 13
Height: 5-6
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 3 years travel; 2 years Norris Middle School (7th & 8th); 2x League Champs, ‘22 County Champ and 39-0 record
Expected high school: Garces
Position: Libero/ OH
Favorite music artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite hobbies: 6 years club soccer (South Valley Surf), tried out for Olympic youth 14U development team (12/2022), basketball
Coach Judy's quote: "Kara is a natural athlete that excels in multiple sports. Her speed and agility from being a multi-sport athlete will help her continue to develop to play multiple positions in her future. She can hit and play defense extremely well."
*
Lynndise T. Downing
Age: 14
Height: 5-11
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 5 years non travel/ School and Travel 2 years
Expected high school: Frontier
Position: Middle Blocker
Favorite music artist: Bailey Zimmerman
Favorite hobby: shopping
Coach Melissa's quote: “Lynndise has the drive to be a dominant player she has always been willing to put in the extra work to achieve her own personal goals and doesn’t shy away from working for a point.”
*
Sofia Ervin
Age: 12
Height: 5-6
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 2 years club
Expected high school: Stockdale
Position: OH/ RS
Favorite music artist: The Weeknd
Favorite hobby: Volleyball
Coach Judy's quote: "Sofia is a talented young player that is athletic and can play any position very well with a strong work ethic to improve."
*
Alexia Fountain
Age: 13
Height: 5’8
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 1 year non-travel; 3 years travel (‘22 Nationals Qualifier/Dartfrog)
Expected high school: Centennial
Position: OH
Favorite music artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite hobbies: Church activities/ Music
Coach Judy's quote: "Lexie is an all-around talented player who can play all 6 rotations. She has a strong arm swing, can pass, and plays defense very well."
*
Addisyn Gardenhire
Age: 12
Height: 5-6
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 5 years
Expected high school: Frontier
Position: Setter
Favorite music artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite hobbies: Volleyball and art
Coach Melissa's quote: “Every time Addisyn steps foot out on the court she gives everything she has and more. Every rep she pushes herself to get better and better. She leads by example and is just starting to understand that she is unstoppable in her role as a setter and a force at the net.”
*
Taylor Gayer
Age: 14
Height: 5-8
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 1 year club
Expected high school: Liberty
Position: OH
Favorite music artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite hobby: Listening to music
Coach Judy's quote: "Taylor has a very strong, powerful arm swing and work ethic that will make her a threat at the high school level."
*
Ameira Hardin
Age: 13
Height: 5-8
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 2 years club
Expected high school: Undecided
Position: Outside/ Pin Hitter
Favorite music artists: SZA, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, H.E.R
Favorite hobby: Art
Coach Melissa's quote: “Ameira is a beast of a player. Her silent leadership on the court gives her teammates a sense of confidence that they can take on anyone. Even on an out-of-system ball she finds a way to get a kill."
*
Ellie LaFever
Age: 13
Height: 5-6
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 4 years
Expected high school: Garces Memorial
Position: Setter
Favorite music artist: Edison Lighthouse
Favorite hobby: Painting
Coach Judy's quote: “Ellie is always in the gym doing everything extra from agility training to private lessons. She has a fire on the court and a want to win that’s irreplaceable. She is a leader on and off the court. She will make a huge impact on her teams in the future.”
*
Teagan Lee
Age: 13
Height: 5-10
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 4 years travel
Expected high school: Undecided
Position: Middle Blocker
Favorite music artist: Lil Uzi
Favorite hobby: Hanging out with friends and family
Coach Melissa's quote: “Teagan has always been the first one to encourage her teammates. As a middle she is not afraid to put the extra work in and she does a great job at getting pin to pin when blocking.”
*
Elizabeth Lewis
Age: 12
Height: 5-4
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 3 years
Expected high school: Liberty
Position: Setter
Favorite music: Country and worship
Favorite hobbies: Volleyball and crafts
Coach Judy's quote: "Elizabeth is an all-around phenomenal athlete. She hustles to every ball with no hesitation. Super strong athlete serving to zones and hitting the ball hard."
*
Trinity Meiana Naden
Age: 12
Height: 5-9
DartFrog Volleyball Club
Experience: 4 years playing, 1 year non travel and 2 years of club volleyball
Expected high school: Undecided
Position: Right side/ Pin Hitter
Favorite music artists: Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman
Favorite hobbies: Being with friends, listening to music and Volleyball
Coach Melissa's quote: “For Trinity’s age she can handle a pressure moment like a seasoned player. Her teammates trust her to put the ball down in any tight moment."
*
Kathryn Wulff-Smith
Age: 13
Height: 5-6
Bakersfield Volleyball Club
Experience: 4 years non-travel; 6 years travel (‘21 Nationals/ 9th; ‘22 Nationals /3rd Place); Norris Middle School - 2 yrs 8th grade team, ‘21 & ‘22 League Champs, ‘22 County Champ, 39-0 season record (2022)
Expected high school: Garces
Position: OH / Libero
Favorite music artist: J Cole
Favorite hobbies: Gaming and music
Coach Judy's quote: "For her age it’s her court awareness. She’s athletic and she’s competitive. She has a very high volleyball IQ because she’s been around the game so long."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.