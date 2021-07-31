As everyone enjoys the last few weeks of summertime freedom, it’s a great time to catch one of the final shows of the free Concerts by the Fountain series at The Marketplace, as they wrap up this month.
Every Thursday night since early July from 7 to 9 p.m., The Marketplace has become a hub of live music and entertainment. It’s a space for people to gather together outdoors as they enjoy a date night, eat ice cream with friends or finish a shopping run.
The Concerts by the Fountain series has become a staple in Bakersfield that people look forward to, year after year, and you can bet this year, as well, after missing last year’s festivities.
August will feature a mixture of genres from Rock ‘N’ Roll to Reggae.
One band that has been participating in these concerts since the beginning is a local favorite, Mento Buru.
Matt Munoz, lead vocalist of the band, said this is one of the events they look forward to every year.
“That particular show allows all of the community to come together,” Munoz said.
The band has experienced many fun times over the years, and this one will be special, as well, since the event didn’t take place last year, and it’s a chance to “reconnect with the community again.”
As for what people can expect from their set, Munoz added that, as cliché as it might sound, life is a dance and this is an opportunity for people to join in and enjoy themselves.
During the pandemic, those were just a few of the moments we all took for granted.
And while it is August in Bakersfield, “hopefully it’s not too hot during that time,” Munoz joked.
Since The Marketplace has a variety of dining options, those in attendance are encouraged to grab a bite to eat, then find a spot near the grass to listen to live music with their friends and family for the evening.
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, with personal lawn chairs allowed in certain designated areas of The Marketplace fountain section.
Those interested in the concert series are encouraged to RSVP via the Facebook page listed as “Concerts by the Fountain.”
For more information, visit themarketplacebakersfield.com.
Here are the remaining dates for the August shows:
Aug. 5: Rock and Roll with The Aviators
Aug. 12: Multi-Genre Hits with Rod P & Nu Standard
Aug. 19: High Octane Motown and R&B with Foster Campbell and friends
Aug. 26: Jamaican Ska, Reggae, Salsa & Funk with Mento Buru
