When Cal State Bakersfield's chief diversity officer interviewed for the job, two key elements stood out to her about the work she’d be doing.
First, working directly with a university president was something Claudia Catota had never done before. Second, she was struck by the university itself and the students it serves.
“I think when I started really investigating who the students are, the number of Latino students and first generation students, I was like, ‘This is me,’” said Catota.
She'd developed a passion for education while in college working in academic outreach programs. From there, Catota went to law school and practiced education law to improve student access and build resources. She worked in local and federal government for five years before returning to education at Cal State Long Beach.
When the position at CSUB came up, Catota knew she could make a difference in the lives of the students because of her own experience as the daughter of immigrant parents employed as domestic workers.
“Combining my passion for education and public service has been a dream,” Catota added.
The chief diversity officer makes a point of paying attention to people's needs and not overlooking individuals who don’t think they deserve to be seen. Being able to provide one-on-one attention to students and their families is important to her.
From an equity standpoint, she tries to ensure policies accomplish what's best for the community. She credits this to her parents’ experience and what she's seen firsthand.
“In the role of chief diversity officer, you can never be complacent," Catota said. "You always have to be up to date on the most current events, making sure you have a pulse on the things that are happening before they happen.”
Evelyn Young Spath, former chief of staff to CSUB President Emeritus Horace Mitchell, chaired the search committee that ultimately chose Catota for the job.
“She hit the ground running, championing diversity as a core value and extending an atmosphere of belonging and inclusion," Spath said. "She listens with the intention to understand people’s ‘come from,’ concerns and perspectives before she gathers her considerable resources and expertise to propose solutions.”
Interacting with CSUB’s students is Catota’s favorite part of the job.
“I like working with students," she said. "I love graduations and seeing the excitement when students graduate and walk across that stage.”
Her proudest accomplishment, aside from being a first-generation college graduate, has been leading CSUB’s Dreamers Resource Center on campus and serving undocumented students.
She understands the importance of what a center like that can provide for people, as her parents were able to get their legal immigration status through the assistance of a similar center.
What does Catota hold onto in moments when the position brings along inevitable challenges?
“I know that my heart is in the right place. Sometimes people may not trust the process, but I know where I’m headed. I think you just have to build that trust. But, ultimately, I think in the work that I do, I’m having an impact on student lives and that’s what it feels like,” said Catota.
Her passion for making a difference doesn’t stop there. She is involved in a number of local organizations, including the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, San Joaquin Advisory Council for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the Women and Girls Fund Division committee.
“Claudia is someone who deeply cares not only about the university, but the people at the university. She has partnered with many of the departments on campus to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. She has become a valuable asset not only to the university but also to the Bakersfield community,” said Thomas Wallace, CSUB's vice president for student affairs.
One of the best lessons Catota says she has learned is something President Mitchell told her: Make sure you know your values as you grow in leadership.
“Every decision … should be aligned with your values. If you know that your values are aligned with the decisions, and you're making the right decisions based on what you know is best for your particular institution, you shouldn't worry about what's to come because you made the right decisions based on what you know is best for that particular moment in time,” Catota said of Mitchell's advice to her in the early days of her time at CSUB.
Working at a university, Catota considers herself to be a lifelong learner, and is currently in the process of going through the doctoral of education in urban leadership program at Johns Hopkins University.
“I will be starting my second year, and although it’s probably one of the most challenging things I have ever done, I know it will provide me with valuable tools as I continue to work in higher education,” she said.
Catota added that universities have begun to recognize the importance of roles like hers on campus, and she encourages others who have a passion for social justice to consider it as a possible profession.
“People should know Claudia genuinely cares about people and about doing the right thing, two leadership qualities (Mitchell) considered indispensable," Spath added. "She has a genuine love of learning, a sense of adventure and a passion for worldwide travel that allow her to explore and forge new inroads and bridge cultural differences. Claudia is powerful and poised to meet the moment, whatever it brings.”
