’Tis the season for the Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour.
Three private homes in northwest Bakersfield decked out for Christmas will be opening their doors for the annual tradition. The dates for the self-guided tour will be Dec. 3 and 4 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
This is the 31st annual Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield, according to the nonprofit's spokeswoman, Cherryl Biggar.
Those who participate can start their day with coffee and snacks at one of the five boutique vendors where tickets are sold, including the Assistance League's Bargain Box Thrift Store.
The Guild House will also be open on that Friday and Saturday for lunch. Reservations are highly recommended for seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
"A lot of people like to make a day of it," Biggar said.
Proceeds from the home tours go to the Assistance League Bakersfield's Operation School Bell, an annual back-to-school event that provides clothing for local children.
"This is the funding that supports it," she said.
For those who can't make it out to the tour but want to support the Assistance League's efforts during the holiday season, Biggar said there will be holiday-themed items for sale in the Bargain Box Thrift Store, including jams, English toffee and peanut brittle.
Tickets for the self-guided tours are $40 and available at the following locations: Bargain Box Thrift Store: 1924 Q St. (entrance on R Street); Victoria’s, 9000 Ming Ave. at The Marketplace; Sugar Daddy’s, 5512 Stockdale Highway; The Patio Place, 6801 White Lane; and Baby Me Simply Me, 4021 Calloway Drive.
Face masks are required at the homes on the tour and at the Assistance League. No cellphones, photography or high heels are allowed during the tour. Wheelchair access is not available. Children under 12 are not permitted. For more information, call 661-861-9223.
Lunch at The Guild House (905 18th St.) is not included but reservations can be made by calling 661-325-5478.
