The new Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar location at The Marketplace makes for the perfect well-rounded experience, whether you’re looking to celebrate with family, go on a date night with your significant other or attend an afternoon meeting with friends or coworkers.
“After 10 years, we really wanted to do something a little bit different,” Chef’s Choice owner Nick Hansa said of switching locations from downtown to the southwest part of town.
Hansa and his wife originally wanted to do a refresh to their original location, but structurally, it made more sense to look elsewhere.
“We thought that if we found a space that size-wise made sense, geographically was closer to the residential (area) and we would have a better option to do what we want to do,” Hansa said.
Whether you are dining indoors, on the patio, at the bar or in the Sapphire Room, which will have its own menu a few nights a week, each area has a unique atmosphere to be enjoyed for a variety of occasions.
While it is essentially the same menu, an addition to this location is the Chef’s Choice Express — think “grab and go” style with fine-dining quality, which is set to be at full working capacity by the fall.
Appetizers:
Shrimp Tempura
Shelby Parker (SP): This isn’t your average shrimp appetizer. While most can be heavy or greasy, this dish was lighter on the stomach with a crispy, buttery breading with a sweet and sour Thai chili sauce rounds out the flavors of the shrimp.
Fried Green Beans
Brittany Allen (BA): Their fried green beans are crunchy and flawlessly cooked. They are lightly-breaded and cooked to a deliciously satisfying crispy, crunchy texture. Lets not forget the dipping sauce! Much like the shrimp tempura, the fried green beans have their own unique sauce that completes this appetizer.
Salad:
Thai Ahi Poke
BA: This dish offers a delectable duo of salty and sweet. It includes mouthwatering bites of mango, avocado and poke tuna drizzled in a sesame seed, soy dressing on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce. This dish is topped with crispy wonton chips that add a quintessential crunch. Such a delicious dish that is as healthy as it is tasty.
SP: I have been on a poke kick lately, so I was very excited to try this dish, and it didn’t disappoint. It was a perfect balance between the hints of savoriness from the sesame seed, soy dressing and avocado to the sweetness in the bites of mango. This is a refreshing choice as we continue to make our way through the summer months.
Main dishes:
Pineapple Fried Rice
BA: This is a classic Thai dish with a simple recipe. Made with rice, cooked with eggs, pineapples, cranberries, onions, cashews and curry; this dish is the perfect combination of textures and flavors. You can also add your choice of chicken or shrimp. This dish is simple and flavorful.
Pad Thai
SP: Another classic Thai dish that I couldn’t get enough of. Much like the pineapple fried rice, the pad Thai played to the flavors and textures with a mixture of crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions, eggs and thin rice noodles, topped with a sriracha sauce. Customers can also select their choice of meat: chicken, shrimp or pork.
Desserts:
Créme Brûlée Cheesecake
BA: This is probably the BEST cheesecake I have ever had. It is topped with an indescribably delicious caramel sugar shell and topped with caramel. The crust has a light hint of a buttery coconut crumble. Garnished with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries, this dessert is light and fluffy in texture and full of rich flavor.
Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
SP: While I normally don’t gravitate toward most chocolate desserts, this was a chocolate-covered dream. It was the right amount of chocolate in each bite, as it incorporates white, dark and milk chocolate mousse layers. Pairing any of the desserts with a cup of their fresh brewed coffee is the way to go.
Drinks:
Strawberry martini
BA: Each drink at the Noodle Bar is handcrafted by one of the four top bartenders around. Each bartender specializes in their own handcrafted drinks, and the quality shows. It can be a dangerous martini, because it tasted simply like strawberry lemonade without much of the alcohol taste. A sugar-rimmed glass, topped with a fresh-cut strawberry, is the ideal way to complete such a superb drink. It was almost too pretty to drink.
From the moment you walk into the new Noodle Bar, you will be taken away into a unique experience and atmosphere, and the large, delicious portions will leave you full and satisfied.
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave. Suite J-2
(661) 325-1234
