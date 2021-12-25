How tempting it is, when the holiday shopping bills start showing up, to decide it's time to turn over a new leaf with regard to money.
But getting your financial house in order in the new year isn't so much about making drastic changes (was that really going to happen anyway?) as much as it is about checking up on the old leaf to make sure it's still in good condition and positioned correctly to gather the most sunlight.
There's a lot to that, granted. Even top professionals have to keep a careful eye on tax and financial complexities that shift from year to year.
Even so, simple lessons do carry through the details. And now — at the turning of the calendar — turns out to be a great time to get a jump on things.
Bakersfield financial advisers Sherod Waite and Adam D. Mackall agreed to offer their takes on different strategies for making the most of your personal money situation.
Some of their recommendations regard budgeting, some retirement planning. In other cases the plans they propose focus on doing a little homework to make sure you're making the most of the opportunities available, and not overlooking tax provisions that could make a significant difference to your finances.
Waite noted by email that the pandemic has rocked people such that they're still adjusting, just as the global economy continues to wrestle with the virus and the supply-chain issues it has brought.
Besides cautioning against overconfidence in cryptocurrency, Waite pointed out in early December that the government is still working out changes in corporate and individual taxation.
As ominous as it sounds, he had just one prediction in that regard: "The uncertainty likely will impact those with higher incomes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.