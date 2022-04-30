IMG_0121.jpg

Tanner has been my loyal companion for nine years, after his adoption from the Bakersfield SPCA. He loves to sleep at the top of his cat tree, follow me around the house as soon as I arrive home (feed me more, Mommy!) and talk to the neighborhood cats who visit outside his window.

 Christine Peterson / Bakersfield Life

Our pets are loving and loyal.

They eagerly greet us when we arrive home. They follow us around the house or yard. They comfort us when we're sad or exhausted from a day's work. They provide unconditional love.

Bakersfield Life will celebrate pets in our June issue, publishing photos of the best pets in our lives. Cats, dogs, horses, birds — you name it; are all welcome.

Email your pet's photo to bakersfieldlife@bakersfield.com. Be sure to include your name, your pet's name and no more than 50 words about what makes your pet great. Follow the model with the accompanying photo.

Tags

Recommended for you