Our pets are loving and loyal.
They eagerly greet us when we arrive home. They follow us around the house or yard. They comfort us when we're sad or exhausted from a day's work. They provide unconditional love.
Bakersfield Life will celebrate pets in our June issue, publishing photos of the best pets in our lives. Cats, dogs, horses, birds — you name it; are all welcome.
Email your pet's photo to bakersfieldlife@bakersfield.com. Be sure to include your name, your pet's name and no more than 50 words about what makes your pet great. Follow the model with the accompanying photo.
