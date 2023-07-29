Every year, Santa Barbara celebrates its founding by Spanish settlers with Old Spanish Days, a five-day celebration with music, dancing, history, community events and more.
Started in 1924, this annual gathering returns to the beautiful coastal city from Aug. 2 to 6.
Along with marking the opening of the new Lobero Theatre with a gala with Spanish dancing, that first gathering included a parade, rodeo, family activities, aquatic, athletic and musical events.
The nonprofit corporation Old Spanish Days Fiesta Inc. was formed in 1926 to continue organizing the event that "presents California traditions as exemplified in Santa Barbara's history."
Activities were added over the years including La Misa del Presidente, a Roman Catholic Mass open to people of all faiths; a mercado, offering a spot for merchants and food vendors; and Noches de Ronda, big performance nights that now feature up to 200 musicians, singers and dancers a night.
Visit sbfiesta.org for a complete history of the popular annual event.
This year's Old Spanish Days will feature a replica of the San Salvador ship in the Santa Barbara harbor on a special journey from its home port in San Diego.
The original San Salvador arrived in what is now San Diego on Sept. 28, 1542, with Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo in command.
Tours will be held of the replica vessel, which launched on Sept. 4, 2015, and is normally docked at the Maritime Museum of San Diego.
Wednesday
La Fiesta Pequeña: This "little fiesta" offers attendees a colorful, historical program featuring talented singers and dance performances including Spanish flamenco, folklorico dances from all regions of Mexico and performances by the 2023 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. This event is free but reserved seating ($50) near the steps of the mission is available at sbfiesta.org. Show 8 to 10 p.m. (reserved seating closes at 7:40 p.m.) Wednesday at Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St.
Thursday
La Misa del Presidente: The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to enjoy High Mass in the main church of Old Mission Santa Barbara in a tradition that dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936. The service is held in honor of La Presidente and the Old Spanish Days Board, in celebration of both the long-standing relationship between the Old Mission and Old Spanish Days as well as the entire fiesta community. This Roman Catholic Mass is followed by a reception in the mission's Sacred Garden. Service 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the mission, 2201 Laguna St.
DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios): Billed as "Fiesta's wildest party," the event at the Santa Barbara Zoo includes food from local restaurants along with margaritas, live music, and dancing on the zoo's iconic hilltop. Tickets are $150, available at oldspanishdays.ticketsauce.com/e/digs-2023. Proceeds benefit the zoo and Fiesta nonprofit. Event runs 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive.
Friday
Flor y Canto: Enjoy a rare opportunity to observe original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century. Replica acoustic instruments accompany musical numbers that are interwoven with historic narration. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St.
The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico): Unique to Santa Barbara, this is one of the largest equestrian parades in the country. Along with horses, the parade features floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city. Descendants of local Native Americans, Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and local service clubs and organizations all reenact historical scenes. Free to attend but deluxe reserved seating ($50) is available under a canopy on the parade route on Cabrillo Boulevard. Purchase at sbfiesta.org. Held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday along Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta (Santa Barbara Chromatic Gate).
Saturday
El Desfile de los Niños (Children's Parade): Organized by the City Parks and Recreation Department, Santa Barbara children and their parents along with other parade participants don traditional costumes and celebrate the rich culture of the area. 10 a.m. Saturday, Cabrillo Boulevard, Garden Street to Calle Cesar Chavez.
Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show: Shop for handmade treasures created by local artisans at these all-day shows during the event's weekend. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Cabrillo Boulevard just west of Stearns Wharf.
Tardes de Ronda: A junior version of Las Noches de Ronda, this "Afternoon of Gaiety" is a children's variety show that highlights performers ages 16 and younger who dress in colorful costumes and demonstrate their talents and multicultural heritage. Held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Sunken Gardens at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St.
Courthouse Legacy Foundation's Las Noches de Ronda: Not an official Fiesta event, this fundraiser for the Courthouse Legacy Foundation offers guests after-hours access to the magnificent courthouse and a bird's-eye view to Las Noches de Ronda. Fiesta attire is strongly encouraged and no one under 21 years of age will be admitted. Tickets are $150, available only in advance at sbclf.ticketsauce.com/e/2023-clf-fiesta-party/tickets. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St.
Recurring
Mercado De La Guerra: This vibrant Mexican market will host Spanish and Mexican-American food vendors as well as artisans and souvenir sellers. It will also host a variety of live entertainment all day and into the early evening. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, De La Guerra Plaza, on the first block of East De la Guerra Street.
Las Noches de Ronda: More than 200 performers entertain the crowds at these free "Nights of Gaiety" held in the famous Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Visit sbfiesta.org/calendar/10424-las-noches-de-ronda for a full list of performances that include spectacular flamenco dances and songs, Mexican folklórico dances and much more. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the courthouse gardens, 1100 Anacapa St.
Project Fiesta!: Presented by Santa Barbara Historical Museum, this exhibition pays tribute to the event's 99 years with 99 images of Fiesta curated from the museum's Gledhill Library's extensive archive. Beyond the festival, the display will run through Sept. 22. Visit sbhistorical.org for more details. On display noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 136 East De la Guerra St.
Santa Barbara County Courthouse Fiesta Tours: Experience a free one-hour docent-guided tour of the Spanish-Moorish historic landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily with guests meeting in the courthouse's mural room, 1100 Anacapa St.
El Mercado de la Playa: Formerly El Mercado del Norte, this family-friendly event has a little bit of everything for everyone. Everyone can enjoy the carnival full of rides and games as well as food and merchant vendors, live music and dancing. Adults can check out the Crazy Horse Cantina. Open noon to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of La Playa Stadium at City College on Cabrillo Boulevard.
