When it comes to Mother's Day, there are plenty of options for what treat to make to celebrate.
Marah Meek, culinary arts adjunct faculty at Bakersfield College, suggests this year you try a burnt Basque cheesecake, a crustless option with a browned top and a creamier center than traditional cheesecakes.
"I’ve made thousands of cheesecakes over the years, but this one is hands down my favorite," she wrote of the dish. "In our house, we only make it on special occasions, and typically only when we’re having a Basque dinner."
One recipe suggested pairing the cheesecake with a glass of Pedro Ximenez sherry wine, a strong and sweet pairing Meek called "a must."
"Don’t do yourself a disservice by not enjoying the raisiny sherry alongside this caramely, creamy, classic Basque dessert," she writes.
Pairing wine and dessert is certainly popular in Basque dining, Meek said. She recalled while dining with her partner at the Noriega Hotel years ago, their table mates, who were clearly regulars, saved some of the table wine to drizzle over the ice cream served at the end of the meal.
"My partner and I weren’t familiar with this tradition, but we knew well enough to follow suit. The flavors of the rich and velvety vanilla ice cream along with the sweet and tart wine was familiar, like berry pie a la mode."
Even if you don't serve this for Mother's Day, Meek said this a good dish to keep on hand in your freezer, especially to serve at the end of a summer meal. (Thaw it a day before you plan to serve it.)
"Since it takes a bit over an hour in the oven, I suggest doing your bake for this at a cooler time to avoid heating up your kitchen. It will last in the freezer for about a month."
Burnt Basque cheesecake
Yields one 10-inch cake
Ingredients
2 pounds cream cheese room temperature
1 1⁄2 cup granulated sugar
1⁄3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
6 large eggs
1 1⁄2 cups heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a 10-inch springform pan with parchment paper lining the bottom and the sides of the pan.
Mix cream cheese until the cream cheese is smooth. Scrape down the bowl.
Add in the sugar, flour and salt. Continue to beat until incorporated.
Add in the vanilla extract and the eggs one at a time. Beat in each egg before adding the next. Scrape down the bowl.
Add in the heavy cream in three batches, scraping in between each batch.
Pour the cheesecake batter into the prepared springform pan.
Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour until the top is dark brown.
Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Once cooled to room temperature, refrigerate overnight before serving.
