Rockets are set to glare red across several Kern County cities soon enough as Fourth of July celebrations are upon us. The holiday commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, setting the stage for the nation we live in today, and is celebrated with parades, flaming grills, funnel cakes and fireworks.
Below is a rundown of Independence Day-related events taking place around the county. Events are on July 4 unless otherwise noted.
Tehachapi
The All-American 4th of July Festival presented by Kaiser Permanente is a full day of events on Tuesday, followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m. at Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
“Each year we continue to find ways to improve this festival and provide a hometown feel on this wonderful holiday," Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate our nation and our community.”
All-American 5K Race: The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will host the All-American 5K at Central Park’s Steven Shy Activity Center. The race begins at 7 a.m. Registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and pancake breakfast after the race. For more information and to register, visit tvrpd.org.
Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast: Organized by the Tehachapi High School Football team, the fundraiser at Central Park begins at 8 a.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased through the football team. Players and coaches will sell tickets at the Tehachapi Farmers Market in Downtown Tehachapi each Thursday until the event.
From there, the celebration at Central Park include vendors selling food, home and garden decor and vintage clothing. Kids can enjoy games, strolling entertainment and arts and crafts activities while grown-ups can take in the beer garden organized by the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club. Music will be performed by local artists Averee Napier, Tom Carlson, and local Americana band The Salt River Cats. A Wall of Valor will be hosted by American Legion Post 221 at the Central Park Gazebo.
The Tehachapi’s Kids Parade will run from 11 a.m. to noon, starting at the public parking lot on the corner of Robinson and F streets and proceeding south on Robinson Street before turning onto the sidewalk at the Wells Education Center on E Street with the finish at Central Park. Youngsters interested in participating are encouraged to arrive before 10 a.m. to the parade staging area to decorate their parade entries onsite. Parade entrants and onlookers alike are then encouraged to witness the mayor’s welcome and singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," which will commence at noon.
“The kids parade was something that had been requested over the last few years and we are excited to return it to the festivities this year,” Costelloe said.
Later, the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association’s annual "Bad Bulls" riding event will commence at 6 p.m. at the Tehachapi Rodeo and Event Center. Tickets are available for purchase at TehachapiProRodeo.com.
The evening will be capped off with the yearly fireworks display, presented by the city of Tehachapi and Kaiser Permanente at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport’s event center.
“We are proud of our partnership with the city of Tehachapi and excited to take part in this year’s 4th of July Festival,” Maybelle S. Liquigan, senior vice president, Kaiser Permanente Kern County, said in a statement. “We encourage the community and their families to come out and safely celebrate a fun-filled day of activities.”
Delano
Held two days before Independence day, Delano will host its fireworks show on Sunday, July 2. The event, hosted jointly by the Kiwanis Club of Delano and city of Delano, will start at 9 p.m. at Delano Municipal Airport.
Fireworks are provided by the Zambelli Fireworks Company, based in Shafter and known locally as the “First Family of Fireworks." It is regarded as one of the oldest and largest fireworks companies in the nation.
That said, donations are appreciated. Businesses and residents can send donations to: Kiwanis Club of Delano, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA, 93216. For more information, or for vendors interested in participating, contact Steve Kinsey at 661-725-1286 or email at skinsey@lightsped.net.
Shafter
The Shafter Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “3rd of July” Fireworks Show at the Shafter High School Sports Complex and Recreation Field. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are welcome.
Proceeds will go to the Shafter Chamber of Commerce to offset the cost of the show. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the recreation field with strolling entertainment and live music provided. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. after a welcome address, presentation of colors, national anthem and invocation.
Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the grounds and the chamber asks that people not barbecue. At least eight vendors will be onsite serving fair foods and toys. Additionally, the Minter Field Air Museum will have a small exhibit of vintage vehicles in the diamond and softball fields for perusing.
“The annual fireworks show is one of the great traditions that make Shafter such a wonderful place to live and work,” the Shafter Chamber of Commerce wrote in a release. “Your support to this traditional event with a donation will list your name, family name or business name in the program, Facebook, and advertise on a poster at the event. Your support at any level is greatly appreciated.”
Businesses may also sign up to sponsor the show, with prices ranging from $100 to $1,000 or more. For more information, visit shafterchamberofcommerce.com/.
Bakersfield
The city of Bakersfield is hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at The Park at River Walk.
There will be live entertainment by The 95’s and The Habbits, as well as recorded music by KUZZ Radio at the Dignity Health Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnics. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit bakersfieldcity.us.
