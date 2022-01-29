Feb. 13 is the unofficial day to celebrate Galentine's! If you have never heard of Galentine's Day, it is a special day devoted to commemorating friendships created by the "Parks and Recreation" character Leslie Knope.
Although eros, or romantic love, is essential, equally important is philia, or friendship type of love. Now that you know about the special day, it's time to grab your gals or pals and shower them with love and attention. Below are four different ideas on how to celebrate!
Kick-back potluck
Invite your closest friends for a themed potluck. Set a time and date and choose a style. Have fun with your cuisine choice; think Southern cooking, fair food or even Mexican-Korean fusion. If you are hosting, be sure to have chocolate on hand because both Valentine's and Galentine's require chocolate.
Hostess with the mostess
If you love to go big, this is for you. First, find a small venue or restaurant, then call the caterer and the rental company. Feel free to be extravagant in your design or go the simple and sophisticated route. Inform your friends that the dress code will be Valentine's Day-themed so everyone shows up in the right attire.
My friends and I celebrated Galentine's at Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon (a hidden gem). I invited my sisters and friends along with their daughters. We enjoyed afternoon tea with all the fixings and of course, made sure to dress up!
Pampered princess
This option is the best of both worlds because you can enjoy getting dressed up and avoiding the cleanup. Call and make a reservation at your favorite restaurant, then follow the meal with manis and pedis. Be sure to plan accordingly because you do not want to make dinner plans, then head to the nail salon to find it closed.
Faraway friends
As we get older we encounter friends moving away, but just because they are no longer close doesn't mean they are forgotten. If you have dear friends who live far away, this option is for you. Set a date to FaceTime or Zoom to catch up. Surprise them by DoorDashing dinner or sending them a care package with wine, chocolate or whatever snacks they enjoy.
However you celebrate does not matter, but be sure to tell your friends how much you care about them and how thankful you are to have them in your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.