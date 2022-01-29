February is Black History Month, giving Bakersfield Life the perfect opportunity to highlight some of the best Black-owned restaurants and stores in town.
These places exemplify the unique blend of cultures that have called Bakersfield home. From homestyle cooking straight out of the South to authentic Jamaican food ranked the best in California, Black restaurateurs have established a strong presence in the city.
Below is a sampling of the options available. This year, celebrate Black History Month by treating yourself to some of these local delicacies.
Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen
4120 Ming Ave.
Athlete Barrington Lewis left Jamaica for the United States on a track scholarship in 1983, taking with him a love for the cuisine of his home island. After working as a quality control manager in Kern County for decades, he opened a restaurant focused on the tastes of his youth.
“I used to casually take lunch to work for some of my co-workers. They would say I want this, I want that. That was back in the ’80s and ’90s,” he said. “When I got fired in 2014, I decided to fall back on pretty much the only thing I know outside of a job, and that was cooking.”
From a small trailer parked outside a local Caribbean store, Lewis opened a colorful location on Ming Avenue, and the restaurant took off from there. In 2021, Yelp users ranked it as the best Jamaican restaurant in California.
With jerk chicken, oxtail and even goat curry, Lewis says the restaurant perfectly captures the taste of his home island. He now loves giving Bakersfield residents a taste of Jamaica.
“This is my home away from home,” he said. “It’s just a nice place for me to be. There’s so many people here that reached out way, way, back and made me feel more welcome than I thought I would be.”
Mom’s House
2681 Calloway Drive
If there’s one word that describes Mom’s House, it’s perseverance. Formerly known as J’s Place, the restaurant was first opened in 2006 by Victoria Hill in 2006 before ownership transferred to Ray Ingram, who was fatally shot in 2017. The coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the restaurant, and the Hill family is now back in charge and operating under a new name.
The restaurant still serves Hill’s classic homestyle recipes, which were gleaned from her own mother’s upbringing in Oklahoma.
“There is nothing that we do that is not going to be not homemade,” said Tina Johnson, who now owns the restaurant with her husband, Dirk. "The recipes still hold true and dear to Mom’s heart.”
Whether it be meatloaf, pork chops or fried catfish, she said every item on the menu has proved so popular it can’t be taken off.
The restaurant has cultivated a devoted following, with some customers visiting up to four times per week.
“It was so deep and dear to so many. I think that’s the overwhelming response. I could almost cry about it,” Hill said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons of people’s love for it. They feel the love when they go into it.”
Nov’s Soul Spot
3013 F St.
Like many of the chefs on this list, Leon Denweed was inspired into a lifetime of cooking from his mother, Novelette. She taught him how to cook, and now he’s supporting his family with a restaurant in her name.
“I was a kid, anywhere from 4 or 5 years old in the kitchen with my mother,” he said. “By the time I was 10 years old, I was cooking full meals without my mother.”
Denweed uses the tastes and flavors of his childhood for the dishes he serves. His mother grew up in Texas and his father is from Mississippi, so he incorporates a large swath of the American South in the menu.
One of his favorite tricks is a batter he uses on fried catfish and red snapper. It has proved so tasty, he’s getting requests from musicians across the state. He won’t give away the secret ingredient, saying love is what makes it special.
“We want to just be known as family-owned,” he said of his restaurant. “My kids work here. My wife works here, my sister-in-law, and my cousin works here. We just want to continue to open our doors to people, gain relationships and show love to anyone who comes through that door.”
Luvspun Artisinal Candy Floss
For a tasty after-dinner treat, be sure to order some artisanal cotton candy from Luvspun, the Bakersfield-based online confectionery and pop-up store.
Founded in 2018 by Therese Dozier, Luvspun offers more than 200 flavors of cotton candy made with raw organic sugar and all-natural flavors. As a mother of children on the autism spectrum, Dozier wanted to create guilt-free treats for her children.
"They love cotton candy, but all cotton candy has all these artificial colors and flavors,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that there weren’t a lot of impurities in there that would create negative behaviors, as some substances do.”
She came up with a vegan, gluten-free dessert that can be served all year round. From flavors like pineapple to raspberry cheesecake, Dozier’s products break the mold of what cotton candy can be. There’s even a collection of flavors for each of the stars of "The Golden Girls," the 1980s sitcom about four older women who share a home in Florida.
The store is also intended to operate as a repeatable work model to help kids on the autism spectrum who sometimes struggle to find a place for themselves once they finish school.
“I’m not saving the world,” Dozier said, “but I’m just trying to spread a little love and happiness.”
