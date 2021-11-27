Josh Barnett started decorating with outdoor Christmas lights when he was 7 or 8. By the time he was at Bakersfield High School, he was designing intricate outdoor scenes using thousands of lights.
And word was spreading of his creations.
Barnett graduated in 2000 and began turning his talent into a thriving business. He named it Lightasmic!
In 2002, he was hired to decorate a local RV dealership, and the following year, the California Living Museum came calling. It's a relationship that resulted in CALM's annual HolidayLights festival that has lasted nearly 20 years.
"I've been fortunate. Every day, I get to wake up and do this work," Barnett said in a phone call from a project site at Moreno Valley Mall in Riverside County. Barnett and his crews have designed and built light extravaganzas in Salt Lake City; Fresno; Branson, Mo.; Grand Prairie, Texas; and elsewhere.
Work on the 19th annual HolidayLights at CALM has been underway since August, Barnett said. And it's going to be bigger than ever, with between 3 million and 4 million lights on display.
Russell Bigler, chairman of the CALM Foundation, said HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser — and that means it has had a great deal to do with building better enclosures and grottos for CALM's zoo animals, and supporting CALM's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which provides veterinary and health care services to hundreds of injured or helpless animals each year.
"We had such positive feedback about last year's drive-thru format," Bigler said in a news release, "with generations of family members able to enjoy the amazing lights from the comfort of their own vehicles.
"HolidayLights is something we all look forward to," he said, "and it directly benefits CALM's animal care and wildlife rehabilitation services."
Indeed, CALM is much more than a zoo, said Museum Director Meg Maitland.
"Every year, we see an average of over 800 California native animals," Maitland said. "Our first goal is to get them back into the wild."
The medical team includes a veterinarian, a registered veterinary technician and zookeeper staff.
"Every animal that can be released is released," Maitland said.
Unfortunately, many of the animals brought in by well-meaning people should have been left in the wild, Maitland said.
"Keeping wildlife wild is one of our goals," she said, noting that CALM is not a rescue facility.
"On the flip side, we do a tremendous amount of work with animals that have been injured," Maitland said.
Wild animals that have been struck by a car, raptors with broken wings, birds that have flown into clear windows, and wildlife injured by barbed wire are just some of the circumstances that may require rehabilitation.
Juniper, a mule deer housed at CALM, came to the zoo after her mother was struck and killed by a car, Maitland said. Scruggs, an American badger at CALM, also lost a parent.
HolidayLights has helped sustain these services for years, and organizers are counting on area residents and visitors to Kern County to support the annual event again this year.
Tickets are on sale online at calmzoo.org for the drive-thru experience. Opening day is Saturday, Nov. 27, and the event runs nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, except on Christmas Day.
Tickets purchased in advance are $30 per vehicle, but check the website for details and possible discounts for active-duty military and veterans, and for CALM members.
Passenger vehicles (no RVs, buses or limousines will be allowed) will embark on a mile-long winding path through CALM’s expansive parking lot, flanked by dazzling animated light displays. The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps.
The event has been voted best annual event by readers of The Californian, one of the top 10 light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times, and among the 10 Best Zoo Light Shows by USA Today.
It's now 2021, and Barnett is no longer the teenager who started out more than two decades ago wowing residents of Bakersfield with his stunning light displays. Now 39, Barnett is also a husband and father.
His wife, Vicki, works with him at Lightasmic! and their 9-year-old son, Jonah, has shown an interest in music and other creative activities.
Barnett still has that teenager somewhere way down deep, and even after all these years, the wizard of lights still carries a childlike enthusiasm for what he has planned at CALM this year.
“Wait till you see it," he said.
Barnett realized the challenges he faced last year in changing the show to a drive-thru format also turned out to be an opportunity to create new twists and turns in the experience.
Said Barnett, "It's like a whole other world."
