A thought ran through Meg Maitland’s head while sending a serious email and watching a fawn munching papers in her office: I truly do work at the California Living Museum.
The career of Maitland, CALM’s director, took her from Bakersfield Christian High School to across the nation in several roles. Her degree in biology landed her jobs working with kids and animals in Colorado, tourism and as a curator at the North Georgia Zoo.
It was a full circle for the BCHS grad to serve as CALM’s director — to her, it explained why she underwent all the diverse experiences. Her track record of saving wildlife, educating and curating experiences for the community fit into CALM’s role, she said.
Soon after assuming her position, Maitland helped draft a 15- to 20-year expansion plan set to transform CALM beyond animal exhibits and into a community hub. With her empathic and passionate leadership qualities, her staff said, she’s been a driving force behind transforming the campus founded in 1983.
“The way that she talks to other community members and just how she expresses what CALM is, is infectious,” said Elizabeth Graff, CALM’s volunteer and community engagement facilitator. “It makes me want to go out and do the same thing for her as well.”
'It's bigger than' a normal workday
Maitland always knew she wanted to work with animals and save the planet.
But she never expected to fall in love with engaging people in her efforts to save as many species as possible.
That love came from teaching children, with tough backgrounds, about nature in a Colorado camp. She’s also worked with teenagers struggling with self-harm, suicidal ideation and drug and alcohol addictions.
Maitland’s diverse professional experience, combined with her degree from California State University, Stanislaus, appealed to Kern County Superintendent of Schools Chief of Staff Steve Sanders, who hired her after a nationwide search. KCSOS oversees CALM.
Sanders said her smartness, kindness and enthusiasm stood out.
“We wanted somebody who would help take CALM to the next level,” he added. “We saw that immediately in Meg.”
When Maitland took the reigns, she said she needed a vision because she didn’t seek to keep the status quo.
“We needed to know where we were going,” she added.
She pitched a 15- to 20-year masterplan to KCSOS, which approved it. Costing about $140 million, the vision transforms land under CALM ownership to create different spaces for residents. There’s a 40-acre expansion westward and adjustments to the 14-acre legacy campus, Maitland said.
Small changes like adding a coffee shop have been implemented while others like reimagining the entrance haven’t yet been added. The Willows, CALM's wedding venue, opened this month.
But large-scale projects include new exhibits such as creating a wolf ridge, native California garden, an event pavilion and meadow habitat, according to a rendering included in the masterplan.
Seeing the masterplan spearheaded by Maitland lit a fire under Graff and further motivated her to be involved to see its creation. The director’s positive energy doesn’t convey any feelings of stress or if she’s overwhelmed, Graff added.
Graff noted Maitland is receptive to others’ ideas and tries to figure out a way to create them.
Sanders agreed — he sought someone who didn’t only tell people what to do, but got involved with them. Maitland leads by example, he added.
“She’s a fun person to work with,” he said. “She’s full of ideas.”
Graff also appreciates Maitland’s family values as a leader and works around families trying to balance their professional and personal lives.
About 10 days into starting her job in May 2020, Maitland found out she was pregnant. Having her first child changed her perspective and how she approaches the job. She tells parents to let their kids run around when they apologize for their kids and seeks to create comfortable spaces in a family-centered hub.
CALM — which hosts about 20,000 kids every year — is a place where generations come, Maitland added.
That’s the experience she seeks to build.
“It’s bigger than just an 8 to 5 (workday),” she said. “There’s the long effects of what CALM is.”
