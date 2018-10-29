Muertos Kitchen & Lounge
THE HOMEBOY BURGER + TANGERINE EXPRESS IPA
“Named after the chef at Muertos Kitchen and Lounge, there’s some sass and attitude with the Homeboy Burger. It packs some flavor punch with grilled serrano peppers, jack cheese, thick bacon cuts, onion and lettuce on a hand-pressed patty. Pair it with Tangerine Express IPA beer. Not an aggressive beer, but just over the top of mellow for a great meal.”
– Shawna Haddad Byers, owner
Temblor Brewing Company
LOCAL REVOLUTION BURGER + STREETS OF BAKERSFIELD IPA
“This gourmet burger is stacked with provolone cheese, bacon and house-made guacamole. We love this pairing because the aromatic hops in the IPA enhance the spice in the guacamole, while the bitterness from the hops compliments the savory flavors of the bacon and Local Revolution patty – a beef patty that comes from cows fed on spent grain from Temblor’s brewhouse. This full-flavor pairing truly gives you a taste of Bakersfield!”
– Francesca Colombo, operations manager
Moo Creamery
EN FUEGO BURGER + THE RIVER BUDDY
“The red-pepper chili jam – my favorite condiment – adds spice, sweetness and acidity to the burger while the chipotle mayo adds a smoky and creamy element and the fried jalapenos and onion strings add crunch. The house-made Hokkaido milk bun soaks up the juices and flavor and complements the grassfed Redhouse beef patties very well. The River Buddy has hoppiness but is very easy to drink and the smoothness and lightness help tone down the spiciness of the burger.”
– Jessica Pounds, owner
The Padre Hotel
FALAFEL BURGER + HOFFBRAU OKTOBERFESTBIER
“The Padre Hotel has released a new fall menu in Brimstone and Farmacy. With the weather getting cooler and the seasons changing, we have decided to craft up a few new burgers that we haven’t done before. The falafel burger is a vegetarian option we are excited about. Sometimes vegetarian options can be overshadowed on a menu, so we wanted to create a burger that is fresh, handmade and tasty. The Hoffbrau Oktoberfestbier is a true marzen German-style Oktoberfest. This has nice hoppy notes to it, which pairs perfectly with spice, which the falafel burger has, but it also finishes on a nice clean note as traditional German-style lagers do.”
– Chris Sayre, executive chef
