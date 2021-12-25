The moment Javen Freeborn stepped foot in and played his first escape room, he was instantly hooked. He also knew he wanted to bring the experience back home with him and create a business from it.
He didn't bother waiting until he was older, either. Eleven-year-old Freeborn just had to convince his parents to let him try his winning idea.
"That was the tricky part," Freeborn said of pitching his idea to his parents. "It took a lot of convincing and explaining, but eventually they liked the idea and let me go for it."
Four years later, Freeborn, now 15, runs one of the most unique escape rooms around, Ingenious Escape Rooms, from his family's home on 8908 Forest Oaks Court in northwest Bakersfield.
"The fact that we’re in a house makes us unique," the Centennial High student said. Over the course of four years we’ve grown from one room to four rooms and it snowballed into a big business for me."
Freeborn has the business down to a science. With a low price point — $29.95 per person — and themed rooms based on numerous pop culture outlets — a "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed room titled "Dead Men Tell No Tales,” a personal favorite of Freeborn's 16 and counting creations, Ingenious provides a cheap, but fun and fulfilling night out from his family to yours. And it helps build mental and problem-solving prowess.
"It gets your brain pumping and they’re very positive experiences," Freeborn said of his rooms. "Everything is super family friendly and you feel accomplished. Whether you win or lose, the goal is to have fun at the end of the day."
For those who may be claustrophobic or have concerns about being in a room for so long, Freeborn is convinced it won't be an issue when playing.
"You’re never actually locked in the room," assures Freeborn. "The goal is an objective, so people that are claustrophobic are never actually locked in and you can literally leave when you want. It’s family friendly and its not scary and the idea is to have fun."
Ingenious has four rooms available to play and is open seven days a week. To book your room, go to ingeniousbakersfield.com.
