Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.