It was 1993, and our Kern County dental community was facing a challenge: There weren’t enough dental hygienists to support the dentists and patients they cared for. This led to several key members of the Kern County Dental Society paving the way for students to better access this type of education. Thanks to their collective influence and commitment, the Taft College Dental Hygiene associate degree program was established.

A key leader in this effort was Dr. Ben Dykes. A 1940 Taft High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a DDS from Northwestern University, his hometown ultimately called him back. Dr. Dykes then devoted nearly 50 years working as a community dentist in Taft while also serving on the Board of Trustees for both the local high school and community college. He was inducted into the International College of Dentistry in 1972. He passed away in 2003.