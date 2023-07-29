Not everyone gets a pass, but Stockdale High teacher Brian Devitt deserves one.
We tried to reach him mid-summer to ask him about being named a finalist for Kern County Teach of the year. When we didn't hear back, though, it came as little surprise.
Devitt could probably use the rest — all summer.
This is a guy who serves in three different departments at Stockdale teaching advanced-placement microeconomics, college-prep economics, Algebra 1, financial services and Virtual Enterprise.
On the side he's the school's department chair of Career Technical Education. And he takes an administrative role for two periods, helping teachers with technology issues and assisting with discipline.
In addition, he runs the truancy program and supervises testing on campus.
So, if we knock on his proverbial door and there's no answer, forgive us if we don't go tapping on the windows, too. Our assumption is he's been soaking in a hot bath somewhere since June trying to recover from last school year. Let's hope he's building up strength for next semester.
Because by all indications, he's going to need it.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools honored him with a teacher-of-the-year nomination, not because Devitt fills what seems like half Stockdale's staff, faculty and administrative duties, but because of his commitment to students.
"Brian believes his role as a teacher is to personalize the content so each student, regardless of their background and ability, can find a way to apply the content to their life or have a vision for how it will impact their life in the future," the superintendent's office said in a news release about the nomination.
Considering what he teaches, Devitt surely represents a major influence that will help students prosper in their daily lives. (Does anyone else wish they knew more about finance, economics and microeconomics as a young adult?)
One of Devitt's big academic interests is Virtual Enterprise, which teaches students about how business actually works by giving them responsibilities and putting them in hypothetical executive roles. In April, his team flew to New York City to close out the season by competing for national titles in the subject areas of business plan, marketing and finance.
Stockdale ranked nationally in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The school ranked third in the state in the off year that was 2020.
As the superintendent's office explained it, Virtual Enterprise is one of his greatest accomplishments in education "to date."
To date? Apparently, despite all his many obligations, the office thinks Devitt's got more in him. It's probably best he take it easy until classes begin. We can talk some other time.
