Something about me that I am way too eager to tell everyone is that I have a degree in linguistics. Yes, in another life (a little over two years ago) I spent my days absorbing everything there was to know about lexemes, morphemes, phonemes and lots of other words that don’t end in -emes.

Really, the structure of language has enthralled me since I was a kid, even though I didn’t know I was going to study linguistics in college until halfway through it. One book that probably helped send me down that path was “In the Land of Invented Languages” by the linguist Arika Okrent (incidentally — and I simply can’t resist including this — the niece of Daniel Okrent, the venerable sports writer who practically created fantasy baseball).

