Something about me that I am way too eager to tell everyone is that I have a degree in linguistics. Yes, in another life (a little over two years ago) I spent my days absorbing everything there was to know about lexemes, morphemes, phonemes and lots of other words that don’t end in -emes.
Really, the structure of language has enthralled me since I was a kid, even though I didn’t know I was going to study linguistics in college until halfway through it. One book that probably helped send me down that path was “In the Land of Invented Languages” by the linguist Arika Okrent (incidentally — and I simply can’t resist including this — the niece of Daniel Okrent, the venerable sports writer who practically created fantasy baseball).
The younger Okrent approaches her research into constructed languages, from the fantastical (Klingon) to the self-serious (Esperanto) to the plain old obscure (pretty much everything else) with an admirable enthusiasm. If you’re looking to gauge the tone of the book, look no further than its florid subtitle: “Esperanto Rock Stars, Klingon Poets, Loglan Lovers and the Mad Dreamers Who Tried to Build a Perfect Language.”
This is not dry linguistic research — plenty of which exists, let me tell you. It’s a series of portraits of the deeply interesting and, occasionally, rather strange people who try to solve problems large and small, or simply indulge their fancy, by throwing themselves into the world of language.
Esperanto creator L.L. Zamenhof thought his creation could become a universal language and help foster peace on earth; Marc Okrand was tasked by a movie studio with creating a Klingon language that sounded not just foreign but otherworldly.
Sometimes you don’t get exactly what you aim for. Esperantists are currently a niche, tightknit community; plenty of them are fine with that, while others still believe that Esperanto must ascend to the status of a universal language spoken around the world. (This is the source of an ideological schism within the movement.) And honestly, it is pretty easy to learn — after first learning about Esperanto from Okrent’s book, I did the whole Duolingo tree in high school as part of a senior project.
Meanwhile, Klingon has grown far beyond the confines of “Star Trek” and has spawned, for example, an institute in Pennsylvania dedicated to spreading the language far and wide.
If any of this sounds at all interesting to you, I would recommend checking out “In the Land of Invented Languages.” I only remembered recently that I had ever read it, but considering what I’ve done since, it clearly had a lasting impact on me.
