"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall."
Although we may be feeling crisp (as in burnt) from this unpleasant summer heat, there's much to be said about welcoming the arrival of fall.
That hopeful quote is from F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," a novel full of hope and misguided dreams and the perils of excess.
It reminds me of high school reading assignments, which I usually enjoyed. Textbooks were no match for engaging literature. Although my preferences differed from others — I enjoyed J.D. Salinger's tales of the Glass family in his other novels more than his better-known "Catcher in the Rye" — I valued being able to dig deep into works and discuss them with others.
Those discussions have improved as an adult since rather than being forced to read, people choose their own books to read at their leisure. Of course, it can sometimes be harder to find those folks interested in reading the same picks as you. (If you want to start a book club, let me know!) For now, I'm revisiting some highlights from the past.
So back to "Gatsby." Since my time in high school, the copyright has lapsed on Fitzgerald's work, meaning there are a number of reinterpretations out there. For now, I'll stick to the classic where Daisy's voice is "full of money" and Nick remembering the advice of his father: "Whenever you feel like criticizing any one ... just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had."
Before we venture too far from school days, I'd also recommend Amy Tan's "The Joy Luck Club." Combining stories of the Chinese immigrant experience as well as the expectations of mothers and those fraught parent-child relationships, the 1989 book would be great to share with an older (or younger) family member.
Structured similarly to a mahjong game — which features prominently in the story — the book consists of four parts divided into four sections for a total 16 chapters. Each mother's story focuses on a definitive moment in her own life or in her relationship with her second-generation daughter.
The families, linked through the titular club they founded, are interlinked, with friendships blooming among mothers and rivalries among daughters.
Some of the most interesting books are those from a perspective different from your own, and this one fits the bill for me. I enjoyed it in high school and look forward to revisiting it (as well as the 1993 film).
For my final pick, I suggest one that I would have likely read for fun in high school. "This is How You Lose the Time War" by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone is an engaging sci fi adventure about rival agents in a future war.
What's particularly intriguing is that it's an epistolary novella, highlighting letters between Red and Blue, who are each on opposing sides of the time war.
Authors El-Mohtar and Gladstone each wrote one side of the story (she wrote Blue, he wrote Red). Scenes that accompany each letter were generated by their response to the other's writing.
Those who may not normally enjoy sci fi should consider this quick read (208 pages) as a journey into the unknown. There's even romance, which can be an unexpected addition in the genre.
I had already checked this book out of the library — also a plug to support your local library — when I saw it at the Simon & Schuster table at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. One of the women at the booth recommended it and we had a nice chat about it. Not quite the in-depth discussion I'm aiming for but it was a good place to start.
