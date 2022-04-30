A book can wield a great deal of power as a graduation gift. As early as middle school, when I showed some interest in joining the mock trial team, my aunt, a lawyer, tried to leverage this power to lead me into her profession. I did not follow through in the end, but I quite enjoyed her themed presents: “One L,” “The Paper Chase,” and a pocket U.S. Constitution.
I contend that it could be possible to use a gift in the opposite role: an example of what not to do. If you accept this premise, then you should agree that Donna Tartt’s first book “The Secret History” could be a great choice for your high school graduate, because in short, the book centers on an impressionable young Californian narrator, Richard Papen, who falls in with a clique of classics students at an East Coast liberal arts college that ends up murdering one of their own. Not exactly the best-case scenario.
In all seriousness, though, the novel is a masterful, intricately plotted work with an ensemble of compelling characters. Tartt is better known for “The Goldfinch,” written 20 years later and — in my opinion — meandering, with one of the least satisfying conclusions of any book I’ve read. Unlike “The Goldfinch,” “The Secret History” signals to readers what to expect from the get-go, with a striking in-medias-res prologue that opens “The snow in the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation.” How can you not want to read on?
I first picked up this book on a long plane flight for which I had prepared a diverse array of entertainment options. My Nintendo Switch and magazines stayed in my backpack as I was drawn in by Tartt’s writing style. Her elaborate sensory passages, particularly of the brutal cold during a sequence in which Richard makes the ill-advised choice to stay in Vermont over winter break and nearly freezes to death, are second to none.
The book has a few autobiographical elements, as its Hampden College is based on Bennington, which Tartt attended along with a group of other writers who eventually rose to prominence, including Bret Easton Ellis and Jonathan Lethem. It’s when the book diverges from realism, in fact, that it suffers the most, with some baffling plot elements that get uncovered as the mystery unfolds. But these are few and far between, as it remains an immersive, compelling narrative, an aspirational one for anyone who appreciates descriptive writing — even if the plot itself is in no way aspirational.
