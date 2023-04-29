Food is never far from my thoughts, so it's no surprise that this month's selections stick to a certain theme.
Each of the books on this month's list combines a love for the food/restaurant industry with a healthy serving of trivia.
Looking over the Best Of list this month reminded me of all the great local mom-and-pop restaurants we have locally. And although many fast-food chains in California may have hundreds of locations now, each started with that one stand, shop or restaurant fueled by a dream.
Reading George Geary's "Made in California: The California-Born Diners, Burger Joints, Restaurants & Fast Food that Changed America, 1915-1966," it's fascinating to learn how many existing brands started in the Golden State.
Many chains will be familiar to local diners — McDonald’s, In-N-Out, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr., Jack in the Box, Del Taco, Wienerschnitzel and Panda Express — as will sit-down restaurants like Denny's (which began as Danny's Donuts), Marie Callender's and Sizzler.
And there are even more that once had Bakersfield locations including A&W, Bob's Big Boy, Foster's Freeze, Randy's Donuts, Coco's, Swensen's Ice Cream, El Torito, Shakey's Pizza Parlor, Pioneer Chicken, Sambo's and Tommie's, which was a similarly named competitor to the established Original Tommy's.
Geary skillfully highlights each chain from its often-humble beginnings to its current status — sometimes lost to the past and other times operating in a new way. (Of the 50 featured in the book, only 15 are still operating in their original locations.)
This immensely engaging book is full of photos, anecdotes and a variety of lists like the cuts of meat at Lawry's Prime Rib (including the Diamond Jim Brady cut, an extra-thick portion with rib bone-in), the special hot dogs at Pink's (the Huell Howser is two hot dogs in one bun with mustard, chili, cheese and onions) and Taco Bell's opening menu (the bell beefer, burritos, tacos, tostadas and frijoles, aka beans and cheese).
"Made in California" earned praise from a number of sources including the author of another book on this month's list.
Gustavo Arellano, who Bakersfield readers may recall more recently for the candid conversation he had with Sheriff Donny Youngblood last summer for the L.A. Times, ranks tacos and history among his chief passions along with investigations.
His 2012 "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America" is billed as a "tasty trip through the history and culture of Mexican food" in the United States. Opinions and anecdotes are in abundance but so are facts, including the origins of how tacos, fajitas, tamales, salsa and other Mexican favorites were first introduced and continued to evolve.
As is frequently the case with books written by journalists, "Taco USA" is an easy read, stacked like New Mexico enchiladas with humor, hard facts and huevos. There's also a healthy notes section, citing source materials that can provide further reading on the topics.
The book makes me think of our restaurant history, including the Jimenez Cafe, which opened in 1944 as Kern County's first Mexican restaurant, and Sinaloa, which was only four years "younger" standing out with its unique tradition of pairing local Pyrenees sourdough with its salsa rather than tortilla chips until it closed in 2019.
Good writing makes you think and great writing can make you hungry. If you pick this one up, prepare to dine out once you're done.
Finally, Alison Pearlman delivers a more scholarly read with "May We Suggest: Restaurant Menus and the Art of Persuasion." The art historian and cultural critic offers a survey of more than 60 restaurants' menus, breaking them down by design and content.
Less about running through specific menu items, Pearlman looks at how physical menus can serve as a sales tool, guiding diners and possibly improving a business’s bottom line.
Along with reviewing menu design, she also explored user experiences like Dom, Domino's voice-ordering feature introduced into its mobile app in 2014, and tried out secret menu hacks at Chipotle, McDonald's and through the Off the Menu mobile app.
Reading any of these books will provide plenty of conversation starters to enjoy over your next meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.