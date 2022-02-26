It’s hard to imagine any student being thrilled at having to read the same book in two different classes — except, of course, in the sense that it allows them to do less overall work. There were plenty of books I read in school over the years that I found so unbelievably irritating that they haunt me to this day; a certain trigger phrase in an entirely different context will prompt sudden annoyance, and I wish I had never read them at all.
Marjane Satrapi’s “Persepolis” is precisely the opposite. An autobiographical graphic novel, of all things, about the writer’s life growing up in Iran in the 1980s amid political tumult and returning home in her adulthood, the book has so many memorable illustrations and phrases that have stuck with me in a more beneficial way — and in a pair of languages, because I watched the Oscar-nominated “Persepolis” movie in French class and then read the comics in English the following year.
I am not, and can’t imagine myself ever really becoming, a graphic novel enthusiast, despite being surrounded by comics devotees for much of my life. When a book reaches some threshold of illustrations, I feel like my eyes glaze over, I start to turn pages quicker and quicker, and ultimately finish it having retained nothing. That’s not the case in "Persepolis," which is well-paced and divided into volumes and brisk, individually themed chapters.
What Satrapi excels at most — a difficult skill for anyone in any medium — is depicting the complex interplay between internal and external turmoil.
In the chapter “Kim Wilde,” for example, Iran reopens its borders and teenage Marjane relishes the chance to go out on her own and express herself in some hip new Western clothes her parents bought for her in Istanbul. After reveling in her freedom buying some illicit rock cassettes, Marjane is brought back down to earth when a pair of veiled older women serving as “guardians of the revolution” detain her for her improper clothing. (Satrapi’s illustrations of veils as pitch-black amorphous cocoons are quite memorable and translate well to the animation style of the film.)
Later, the entire premise of the novel’s second volume is that Satrapi’s parents send her to Austria to escape political violence, but instead, over the course of four years, she endures ill-fated relationships, disease and homelessness. When she comes back to Iran and sees what her parents have experienced in wartime, however, she feels like her struggles were insignificant in comparison.
I have only begun to discuss what makes “Persepolis” so compelling, but I encourage you to check it out this Women’s History Month.
