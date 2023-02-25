If you're in the news business long enough, you'll see the value of a seasonal theme. It can also stem from laziness, but let's split the difference and call it seasoned experience.
That's all to say that this is Women's History Month, which is what inspired this batch of current books.
Of course, none of these women would be content to be put in any one category.
Along with a new album, "Strays," singer-songwriter Margo Price recently released "Maybe We'll Make It," her memoir of music, motherhood and staying true to yourself.
In an industry that has not always been kind to women — see 2015's "Tomato-gate" in which a radio consultant said female artists should be sprinkled like a tomato garnish in the salad playlist of male country singers rather than have equal airplay — Price is a survivor.
At age 19, she dropped out of Northern Illinois University and headed to Nashville, drawn not to the pop country that was popular at the time but the city's strong songwriting community and indie band scene.
Paying her dues working odd jobs, Price continued to pursue music, building a sound and a band that included her now-husband, Jeremy Ivey.
The hard knocks along the way in her professional and personal life, including the loss of a child, helped her create a personal style of music that has resonated with others.
Having seen her perform (at the Ohana Festival in 2021), it's clear the fire that she brings to the stage extends to her written words.
Pick up the book and enjoy it while listening to "Midwest Farmer's Daughter," the 2016 album that put her on the map.
It may be a stretch, but one could say Price is a kindred spirit to Shirley Jackson, another mother who struck a balance between creative pursuits and family life.
The author, probably best known for her disturbing short story "The Lottery," spent many years walking the line between modern gothic horror and domestic comedy.
Award-winning biographer Ruth Franklin takes a deep dive into what made the talented writer tick in "Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life."
Jackson's literary triumphs were often tempered by her husband, a critic and college instructor who at times resented her success.
Her knack to depict the "secret history of American women of her era," as one review put it, is met by her efforts to thrive despite societal limitations and domestic disappointments.
This book is an excellent starting point if you haven't read much of Jackson's work, allowing you a peek behind the curtain of her great works.
For the final selection, we turn to Carina Chocano, who turned her critical gaze to Hollywood for "You Play The Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, and Other Mixed Messages."
Working as a film critic, Chocano said she felt she was subject to "toxic doses" of the dominant stories featuring guys and their adventures, in which the female characters seemed to be there primarily to cheer them on or scold them.
It wasn't until she had her daughter, who became obsessed with the story of Sleeping Beauty, that she decided to put her thoughts on this problematic form of storytelling into a book.
Incorporating personal stories along with examples from literature, television and films, Chocano explores what popular stories teach girls about agency, power and desire and the responsibility parents have to provide a balanced view.
Having written for The New York Times Magazine, Entertainment Weekly and the Los Angeles Times, Chocano's writing style is engaging and informative, offering the metaphorical dessert along with your vegetables at dinner.
